Authorities Release Name Of Motorcyclist Killed By Collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a car in Hastings.

Police say the accident occurred a little after 5:10 p.m. Wednesday when the car, pulling out of a parking lot into traffic, was hit by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Police identified him as 23-year-old Josiah Nelson. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The car driver was treated for minor injuries. She’s been identified as 62-year-old Lynette Steiner, of Holstein.

The collision is being investigated.