Authorities Release Name of Driver Killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 25-year-old woman killed in a Lancaster County crash.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Melissa Vifquain, who lived in Lincoln.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, just east of Denton. Sheriff’s Office says Vifquain was alone in her car when it went out of control, ran down an embankment and rammed a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says crash investigators suspect Vifquain had been drinking alcohol.