Authorities Release Name Of Apartment Fire Victim

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a fire at a senior living apartment complex in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency identified the woman Monday as 63-year-old Paulla Redding-Weeks. Preliminary autopsy results show she died of smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday at the South Park Apartments in Plattsmouth. Authorities say Redding-Weeks was pronounced dead at the scene, and several other residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

Several of the occupants used walkers or wheelchairs as they fled to safety.

The agency says investigators have determined that smoking materials caused the fire.