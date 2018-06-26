Authorities ID Two People Killed In Sarpy County Collision

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a Sarpy County collision.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office identified them Tuesday as 44-year-old Adam Penick and his wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Penick, of Omaha. Their 5-year-old daughter, Unity, was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 50, a few miles west of Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn). The Sheriff’s Office says a northbound minivan driven by Adam Penick crossed a median and ran into a southbound pickup truck. Two other vehicles sustained only minor damage after their drivers took evasive action.

The pickup driver was taken to another Omaha hospital. The driver’s been identified as 41-year-old Bobbi Gerdes, of Louisville. The Sheriff’s Office says the people in the two other vehicles weren’t injured.