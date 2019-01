UEHLING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an 83-year-old man whose body was found by firefighters battling a house blaze in the Dodge County town of Uehling.

He’s been identified as Clarence Hammond.

Almost 50 firefighters from Uehling and nearby communities responded after the fire was reported late Sunday night at the two-story home.

Fire officials say the fire cause was electrical.