Authorities ID Man Whose Body Was Found At Rural Fire

ROSALIE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 64-year-old man whose body was found inside a burned home north of Bancroft in Cuming County.

The county attorney identified the man as Ernest Warnock, who lived in rural Rosalie. The cause of his death hasn’t been released.

The investigation into Warnock’s death and the fire on Saturday is continuing. The Nebraska State Patrol has described the home as a crime scene. County Attorney Dan Bracht (brahcht) didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press, seeking more information.