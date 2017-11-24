Authorities ID man killed when train struck van

BRADY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when a train locomotive struck his van in western Nebraska.

The crash was reported a little before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at a private crossing about 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Brady.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 61-year-old Nance County resident David Borgheiinck.

The office says the train crew said the train was heading east at around 60 mph (97 kph) when the van ran onto the crossing and stopped. The crew says the train couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the van.