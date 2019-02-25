Authorities ID drivers in fatal collision near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two drivers whose pickup trucks collided on a bridge southeast of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.



The accident was reported just after 4:45 a.m. Feb. 10 on the Nebraska Highway 10 bridge over the Platte River. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound pickup caught fire after the collision. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound pickup was taken to a Kearney hospital.

The sheriff’s office has identified the dead driver as 33-year-old Brent Pedersen. He’d been living in the Franklin area since moving from South Dakota. The other driver was identified as 32-year-old Gary Lea, of rural Kearney.