Authorities ID crash victim as Lincoln car dealership owner

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Otoe County crash victim as the owner of a vehicle dealership in Lincoln.



He’s been identified 47-year-old Eric Bigler, who owned Bigler Motors.

The crash occurred Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 75 south of Nebraska City. Firefighters had to extinguish flames consuming a semitrailer and a pickup truck that had collided.

Investigators say the pickup crossed into the path of the semitrailer. The semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was Bigler.