Authorities ID body pulled from Nebraska park lake

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a lake at Two Rivers State Park just west of Omaha.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 43-year-old William Curran was pulled from the water Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Curran was swimming in a designated swimming area when he went under and did not resurface. Rescue crews called to the scene found his body a short time later.

An autopsy has been ordered.