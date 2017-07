HILL CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Highway Patrol has identified a motorcyclist from Belle Fourche who died in a crash last weekend.

Authorities say the motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Julia Myers collided with a car at a U.S. Highway 385 intersection northeast of Hill City on Sunday afternoon. Myers was pronounced dead at a Rapid City hospital.

The 82-year-old Rapid City woman driving the car wasn’t injured. Charges are pending against her.