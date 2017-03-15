Authorities ID 2 Killed In Western Nebraska Crash

BRADY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed when a sport utility vehicle rolled after running off a highway in western Nebraska’s Lincoln County.

The accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday about three miles east of Brady on U.S. Highway 30. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the westbound SUV ran off the roadway and rolled after the driver overcorrected, throwing all three occupants.

The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Jason Bartels and 33-year-old Rebecca Bartels, both of Brady, died from their injuries. Thirty-one-year-old Kara Johnson, of Brady, was critically injured and flown to a Denver hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol consumption appears to be a factor in the accident. None of the three was wearing a seat belt.