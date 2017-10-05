Authorities ID 15-Year-Old Girl Killed In Nebraska Crash 

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl died and two other women were injured in an eastern Nebraska crash.

The crash was reported a little before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, about a mile (2 kilometers) north of the Platte River on Nebraska Highway 50 in southern Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says northbound and southbound cars collided, killing 15-year-old Alexandra Linscott, of Eagle, who was passenger in the southbound car. She was a sophomore at Waverly High School.

The two drivers — a 48-year-old woman from Eagle and a 22-year-old woman from Omaha — were taken to hospitals.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.