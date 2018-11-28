Author Bernard H. Burgess at the Alliance Public Library

According to the City of Alliance, local Sandhills author, Bernard (Bernie) Burgess, a retired Air Force officer, now living near Bee Branch, Arkansas, has recently published his newest book, “Bert and Norah: The Missing”. This is a sequel to “Bert and Norah: The Nickel Dime Murders.” Burgess will be in the Community Rooms at the Alliance Public Library on Thursday, December 13, 2018 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. to discuss his haunting mystery.

“Bert and Norah: The Missing” is set in the Rocky Mountain and Great Plains state of Wyoming, and the second book in the Bert and Norah series is a tantalizingly multifaceted story of investigation into the missing child of a high-level figure. Things are seldom, as they seem in a mystery made more complex by an array of possible suspects. The B & N investigation team must deal with numerous complications, as they become the secret, behind-the-scenes investigation of the investigators, at least one of whom is suspected in the crime. Norah must tend to her gravely ill mother during the early part of the case, leaving Bert to carry the load while seeking her inputs during nightly talks. On the periphery, a mysterious man seems to shadow and watch Bert’s every move. He appears to be part of a conspiracy to stop the B & N investigation at any cost. Coywolf companion animal, Missy, helps keep Bert grounded and Norah’s spirit high, as they walk, think, and eat pie around some of Wyoming’s scenic beauty. In the meantime, a young man turns up missing, and another theory is born. While this team is trying to figure out “who-dun-it”, the ultimate goal is to return those who are missing to their families. Will Norah’s gift and Missy’s nose steer them in the right direction, before the missing are sacrificed at the altar of high-level greed.

Author Biography: Bernard grew up on a ranch south of Ashby, is a 1965 graduate of Hyannis High School and a 1970 graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He retired from the US Air Force in 1990. He has owned and operated a bed and breakfast in Cody, Wyoming; was a freelance writer for the Wyoming Livestock Roundup newspaper; worked as a private investigator in Arkansas; and was a civilian contractor for the Air Force at Al Mubarak Air Base in Kuwait, managing the command and control function and supporting the war on terror.

For more information on Bernard’s Author Presentation, please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach and Adult Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.