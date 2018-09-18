Author Bernard H. Burgess and Book Signing At The Alliance Public Library

The Alliance Public Library is excited to host Bernard (Bernie) Burgess, Sandhills author, for a Presentation and Book Signing event in the Community Room on Thursday, September 27 at 7 pm! A retired Air Force officer and now living near Bee Branch, Arkansas, he has recently published his newest book, “Bert and Norah: The Nickel Dime Murders”. This fictional romantic mystery and crime thriller is available on Amazon.com as both an E-book and paperback. Bernard grew up on a ranch south of Ashby, is a 1965 graduate of Hyannis High School and a 1970 graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He retired from the US Air Force in 1990. It is a delight to welcome Bernie back to our area to share his book!

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach/Adult Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.