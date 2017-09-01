Audrey LaVone Munger, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

Audrey was born to Albert and Alice (Keane) Adamson on January 9, 1935 in Nonpareil, Nebraska northwest of Hemingford.

Her early life was spent on her grandfather’s farm with her extended family. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1948 and attended business school in Denver from 1950-1952. After school, she moved to Chadron and worked as a nurse’s aide. This is where she fell in love with Thomas “Wes” Munger. They married September 7, 1955 in Alliance, Nebraska. Audrey and Wes had three sons; Mark, David, and Paul. In 1972, Audrey went to work for the Electric Hose Company in Alliance. She would move on to be a Supervisor and retired in 2000. After retirement, she loved to spend time on her small farm working on her garden. She was also a regular for lunch at the Alliance Senior Center for many years.

She is survived by 1 brother; Lawrence Adamson of Torrington, Wyoming; her three sons; Mark Munger of Kiowa, Colorado, David Munger of Wellington, Colorado, and Paul Munger of Kiowa, Colorado; five grandchildren; Heather (Grimes) Munger of McCook, Tiffany Munger of Alliance, Jarrod Munger of Denver, Colorado, Amanda Munger of Alliance, Nebraska, and Nathan Munger of LaVista, Nebraska; 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and even more cousins.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance. Burial will be in the Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, September 4 from 4-7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.