CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was injured when his all-terrain vehicle flipped over atop him when it was rammed by a bull in northwest Nebraska.

The incident occurred a little before 9:30 a.m. Monday in a pasture near Crawford. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office says the bull struck the ATV from behind.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Barry Stewart. He was reported in good condition after being taken to a Scottsbluff hospital.