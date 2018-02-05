ATV Classes Offered Across State To Reduce Injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — ATV safety courses are being offered across Nebraska this spring aimed at reducing the number of injuries related to the popular vehicles farmers and ranchers often use.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says there were seven ATV deaths in 2016 and 94 hospitalizations and 578 emergency room visits related to the vehicles.

Extension educator Susan Harris-Broomfield says it’s sad to hear about all the preventable ATV injuries and deaths.

Many serious injuries happen when ATVs tip over and riders fall off.

It’s important to wear helmets, avoid taking passengers and ride appropriate-sized ATVs.

Several organizations, including the University of Nebraska Extension and University of Nebraska Medical Center, are sponsoring the classes in more than 50 cities .