Ashtyn Vivion AHS Teacher Of The Month

The dangerous duo, Jason Wentworth and Kalin Krohe traveled to Alliance High School this past week to celebrate an outstanding teacher, Ashtyn Vivion. From the nomination we received this student stated, “she’s understanding when you have to be gone for sporting events and other school activities and she also makes sure the students are not only learning, but having fun.” The class was excited to receive cookies from Great Western Bank in Alliance and Ashtyn received some gifts from our local business sponsors including some items from our Title Sponsor of the Alliance Area Teacher of the Month Total Reflections Salon in Alliance. Praise and applause was given as we recognized a great teacher doing great things for her students. Thank you Ashtyn for taking such an important subject for our area, AG. We appreciate you for all you do, you’re making an impact in your students lives!



We’re always accepting nominations for our Alliance area Teacher of the month! Please nominate an outstanding teacher or faculty member by going to panhandle post, under the contest tab, and clicking on teacher of the month. We look forward to reading through your nominations!