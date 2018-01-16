Ashten McConnell Gets Chadron Teacher Of The Month At Trunk Butte Christian



Eagle Radio wants to congratulate Ashten McConnell, Head Teacher for Trunk Butte Christian School of Chadron who was nominated for December’s Teacher of the Month in 2017 and chosen as the recipient. Her students said “Miss Ashten loves us and we love her more”. Many people came to help celebrate this honor along side of this first year teacher and congratulate her. The award was presented by KQSK 97.5 and B94.7’s Jennifer Wallage, who also serves as a volunteer for the rural private school. Wallage said she felt blessed to be a part of this month’s Teacher award promotion. “Ashten is an impressive young professional who puts her heart and soul into the school and into caring for each student individually” said Wallage.

You can nominate your favorite teacher at the below link! Panhandle teachers work very hard for our children, let’s show them some appreciation. Click the link. https://www.panhandlepost.com/teacher-of-the-month-2/