Art Crawford, 66



Art graduated high school in Hyannis. After completing technical training in Rapid City, he went onto work for Cannon Bros. Ford and Lockwood in Scottsbluff. In 1979, Art then went to work as a machinist for Burlington Northern Railroad, where he was employed until his retirement after 35 years of service. While employed by the BNSF, Art held offices for his local IAM Union #602 of which he was the president and other offices. Art was on the executive board for the Nebraska AFLCIO #6 and was the president of the Nebraska State Council of Machinists.

Art was an active member of the Alliance Eagles Club and a founding member of the Alliance Chapter of ABATE #13. Among the many things that Art enjoyed the most in his life were his love of watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and riding his Harley. He also greatly enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in Nebraska High School Rodeo and sport events at Alliance and Hemingford High Schools.

Art was born on June 16, 1950, in Chadron, to Allen and Florence Crawford. He had two brothers; Willie and George and one sister, Laura Emerson.

Survivors include his wife and best friend of 36 years Jennifer, daughter Tera and husband Trent Vogel and two granddaughters Tierra and Taylor, daughter Alicia and husband Travis Leisy and two grandsons Tyler and Trevor and great grandson Luke. Survivors also included mother in law, Darlene Worth, sister, Laura Emerson, sister in law, Kathy Crawford, and two brothers in laws, Jerry and Jeff Worth, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life including a motorcycle memorial run with a lunch following will be May 13, at the Eagles Club in Alliance. The memorial ride will start at the Eagles Club at 10:30. Memorial donations can be set to Hemingford and Alliance Booster’s Club or The Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.