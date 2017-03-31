Arrest Made In Omaha Shooting That Killed 1, Hurt 2

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a northeast Omaha shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

Omaha police say a 17-year-old male was booked Thursday on suspicion of three counts of being an accessory to a felony in the March 17 shooting death of 19-year-old Walter Griffin.

Officials say surveillance video shows a car Griffin was riding in leaving a convenience store parking lot when it was blocked by another car. A person is then seen shooting multiple times from the passenger side of the car on the street at Griffin’s car.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and woman in Griffin’s car were injured and taken to a hospital.