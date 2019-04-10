Arrest made in livestock investigation

LINCOLN — Investigators have arrested an Exeter man on numerous charges following a collaborative investigation with the Nebraska Brand Committee, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol.



Aaron Ogren, 30, of Exeter, was arrested by Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday afternoon without incident. Earlier Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ogren on the charges of one count of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of prohibited sale of livestock, and 26 counts of cruelty to animals.

Last week, investigators found more than 200 deceased cattle and one deceased horse on Ogren’s property near Exeter. Additionally, more than 200 living cattle were removed from the property after having been found in questionable to poor condition. Those cattle were transported to a nearby ranch and have since received care.

Ogren was lodged in Fillmore County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Fillmore County Court Wednesday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.