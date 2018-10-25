Arrest Made In Infant Death Investigation

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man in connection with the death of an infant in Wilcox earlier this month.

Investigators initially responded to a report of the death of six-week-old Zackary Preston on October 1, 2018 when the infant was found unresponsive in a bed at his home in Wilcox.

Following an investigation, the child’s father, Christopher Preston, 23, of Wilcox, was arrested on charges of felony child abuse resulting in death. The arrest was made Wednesday, October 24, at his place of work in Holdrege.

Christopher Preston was lodged in Kearney County Jail.