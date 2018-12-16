Arrest made in 2017 death of southwestern Nebraska man

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — State prosecutors say a man has been arrested in the death last year of a southwestern Nebraska man.



The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says 42-year-old Darin Mason was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Mason is being held in the Cass County Jail in Plattsmouth.

The charges come in the death of 49-year-old Todd Miller, whose body was found Aug. 16, 2017, in his Culbertson home. Court records say Miller was killed during a robbery attempt and that Mason bought items used in the crime.

Other court records detailing Miller’s death and Mason’s suspected role have been sealed from public view.