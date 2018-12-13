Arrest Made In 2017 Death Of Culbertson Man

(AP) — State prosecutors say a man has been arrested in the death last year of a southwestern Nebraska man.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says 42-year-old Darin Mason was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. Mason is being held in the Cass County Jail in Plattsmouth.

Radio station KRVN reports that the charges come in the death of 49-year-old Todd Miller, whose body was found Aug. 16, 2017, in his Culbertson home. Court records say Miller was killed during a robbery attempt and that Mason bought items used in the crime.

Other court records detailing Miller’s death and Mason’s suspected role have been sealed from public view.