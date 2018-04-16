Arrest For 1st Degree Sexual Assault In Chadron

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Wednesday, April 11, 2018, Chadron Police responded to a report of an alleged sexual assault. Officer Young arrived and met with the reporting victim. Officer Young completed an initial interview with the victim who reported she had been sexually assaulted the prior night, April 10, 2018, in Chadron.”

“The investigation led to the Chadron Police Department communicating with Pennington County and Rapid City South Dakota authorities, as it was learned the suspect was located in their jurisdiction. Wednesday evening, South Dakota authorities served search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and phones located in Rapid City. The subsequent investigation lead to the issuance of a Dawes County felony arrest warrant for 19 year-old Taylan Schutz of Rapid City South Dakota, mid-morning on Thursday April 12, 2018. On Thursday, Schutz was arrested without incident in Rapid City, on the Nebraska warrant, for 1st Degree Sexual Assault, a Class II Felony. Bond was set at 10% of $250,000.00.”

“The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department and the Dawes County Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.”