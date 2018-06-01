Around the Majors Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are back atop the NL East standings following a win over the previous No. 1 team.

Sean Newcomb won his sixth straight decision and the Braves ended the Nationals’ six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory in Atlanta. He allowed a pair of runs over seven innings and retired 14 of his final 15 hitters before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter.

Newcomb hasn’t lost since getting roughed up by the Nats in his season debut on April 2.

Ozzie Albies was 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored as the Braves moved a half-game ahead of Washington.

Meanwhile, the Astros stayed atop the AL West with a 4-2 win over the Red Sox. Tony Kemp singled home the tiebreaking run in the fourth before Jake Marisnick collected an RBI with a squeeze bunt later in the inning.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer and Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four hits in six innings, including Xander Bogaerts’ (BOH’-gahrts) two-run double in the third.

Boston ended a three-game winning streak and saw its lead in the AL East slip to 1 ½ games over the New York Yankees.

— Houston still owns a one-game lead in the AL West after Nelson Cruz launched a two-run homer to spark the Mariners’ 6-1 win over the Rangers. Wade LeBlanc continued to pitch well while starting in place of the injured Erasmo Ramirez, holding Texas to a run and four hits in five innings. Dee Gordon tripled and scored in his first at-bat since a fractured toe put him on the 10-day disabled list.

— Ben Zobrist snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning as the Cubs downed the Mets, 5-1. Jose Quintana held New York to three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to help Chicago pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. Brandon Nimmo hit an eighth-inning homer for the Mets, and Seth Lugo came out of the bullpen to throw four innings of three-hit ball as a starter before Hansel Robles served up the go-ahead homer.

— The wildest finish of the day was in St. Louis as the Cardinals scored five times in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Pirates, 10-8. Yairo Munoz ended it with a three-run homer off Felipe Vazquez after recently-recalled pinch-hitter Luke Voit lined a two-run single. Munoz drove in five runs for the Redbirds, who overcame Francisco Cervelli’s three-run shot and Josh Bell’s two-run homer.

— Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI single and a tiebreaking double as the Phillies downed the Dodgers, 2-1 to get within one game of the NL East lead. Alfaro’s seventh-inning double made a winner out of Aaron Nola, who limited Los Angeles to a run and just two hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his first game since returning from the disabled list, yielding a run and four hits over five frames.

— Christian Villaneuva banged out a two-run homer and Eric Hosmer was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Padres’ 8-3 rout of the Marlins. San Diego received strong pitching from Jordan Lyles as he gave up two runs and six hits with seven Ks over seven innings.

— The Indians coughed up an 8-0 lead before Francisco Lindor’s solo homer in the eighth inning gave Cleveland a 9-8 victory at Minnesota. Lindor also hit a three-run shot and Jose Ramirez added a solo blast in the fourth inning while Cleveland surged ahead by eight runs. Homers by Logan Morrison, Eduardo Escobar and Miguel Sano helped the Twins tie the game before the Indians won their sixth in a row to maintain their 4 ½-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central.

— Victor Reyes laced a bases-loaded triple to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead in the first inning of a 6-2 trouncing of the Angels. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double and John Hicks followed with a run-scoring single before scoring on Reyes’ triple. Ryan Carpenter was on pace to pick up his first career victory before leaving the game after four innings with an oblique strain.

— Daniel Mengden carried a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning before the Athletics completed a 7-3 win over the Rays. Mengden lost the shutout and was lifted from the game following a two-run double by Wilson Ramos. Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Matt Joyce homered to help Oakland end a three-game skid.

— The Yankees and Orioles were rained out in Baltimore. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 9.