Around the Majors: Rockies win third straight; glance ahead to weekend games

Nolan Arenado should have no trouble getting to sleep now.

Arenado homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday. After hitting .171 while the Rockies lost eight of 10 over the last two weeks, Arenado hit .538 in the last three games.

“When you’re losing and you’re not getting hits it hurts,” Arenado said. “It keeps me up at night.”

Arenado also doubled to back another strong outing from Kyle Freeland (7-6). Freeland has pitched at least six innings in 10 of his last 11 starts and has emerged as the team’s most reliable starter.

Arenado had just two home runs in his first 15 games of June, but has four in his last seven. He put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a three-run homer in the first off Steven Matz (3-5), his 16th of the season.

He delivered a two-run double in the second to drive in five for the second time this season. He also had five RBIs at the Chicago Cubs on May 2.

“Today was a special day. I’m not going to drive in five every game,” he said.

Todd Frazier gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the first with his eighth homer. New York has lost three in a row after winning three straight.

The Mets got within two runs when Frazier and Michael Conforto led off the eighth with singles. Yency Almonte, making his major league debut, relieved Chris Rusin and allowed one inherited runner to score that made it 5-3 before getting an inning-ending double play.

It was the fifth double-play grounder by New York on the afternoon. The Rockies tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game by inducing five ground-ball double plays. It’s only the third time in any game the Rockies induced five groundout double plays.

Freeland got out of three jams with double plays.

“He made some really good pitches down,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “I’ve seen Freeland in the past, he does a good job of executing the balls just down under the zone. If you chase one and put it in play, it becomes a double play.”

Gerardo Parra’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth restored the three-run lead. New York got one back when Kevin Plawecki tripled in the ninth and came home on a groundout. Dominic Smith doubled with two outs, but Jake McGee struck out Brandon Nimmo to get his first save of the season.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (2-5, 4.82) will open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Wheeler has gone six or more innings in nine of his 13 starts.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (6-7, 5.89) takes the mound in the opener of a weekend series against Miami. Gray has allowed 12 earned runs in three June starts and holds a 6.75 ERA for the month.

AROUND THE MAJORS THURSDAY

The New York Yankees continue to pace the American League East by two games over Boston following wins by both teams Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar hit two-run homers off James Paxton in the first inning before the Yankees held on to beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-3. Luis Severino tied Cleveland’s Corey Kluber for the major league wins lead, giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer off Severino, who was pulled after surrendering Ben Gamel’s RBI single.

The Yankees homered eight times in the three-game sweep and improved to a major league-best 50-22.

The Red Sox avoided a three-game sweep as Rick Porcello tossed one-hit ball over seven innings of a 9-2 rout of the Twins in Minnesota. Porcello gave up only a first-inning single and improved to 9-3 with a 3.44 ERA.

Xander Bogaerts had two RBIs for the Red Sox, who also got homers from Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi as part of a season-high 16-hit attack.

Boston is returning home following a 6-4 road trip.

— The Diamondbacks hammered the Pirates, 9-3 to extend their lead in the NL West to 2 ½ games over the Dodgers. Alex Avila and Ketel each hit two-run homers off Chad Kuhl while Arizona was building an 8-0 lead by the third inning. Winning pitcher Zack Godley held Pittsburgh to a pair of earned runs and four hits over six frames.

— Eric Thames laced a bases-loaded triple and Manny Pina homered as the Brewers roughed up the Cardinals, 11-3. Brent Suter was reached for two runs and just two hits over seven frames, including Matt Carpenter’s first-inning blast. St. Louis infielder Greg Garcia gave the bullpen a break by working a scoreless ninth.

— Jesse Winker launched a go-ahead grand slam while the Reds put together a six-run sixth to beat the Cubs, 6-2. Matt Harvey worked six innings and blanked Chicago after Javier Baez nicked him for a two-run double in the third. The Cubs fell one game behind Milwaukee in the NL Central race.

— The Nationals pulled out a 4-2 win over the Orioles on Juan Soto’s two-run double in the eighth inning. Anthony Rendon hit a solo homer to help the Nationals win for just the fourth time in 11 games. Max Scherzer gained a no-decision after allowing two runs and five hits while striking out nine over seven innings, helping the Nats get within three games of the NL East-leading Braves.

— Madison Bumgarner picked up his first win of the year by scattering three hits over eight innings of the Giants’ 3-0 shutout of the Padres. Bumgarner struck out eight and walked two in his best start since coming off the disabled list. He also delivered a sacrifice fly in San Francisco’s fourth win in five games.

— Luis Valbuena homered twice and had three RBIs in the Angels’ 8-5 verdict over the Blue Jays. Kole Calhoun also hit a two-run blast and Noe Ramirez struck out four over 2 2/3 innings of perfect relief to get the win. Los Angeles climbed back to .500 at home.

— The Athletics and White Sox were postponed in Chicago and will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader on Friday. It’s the 40th rainout already this season, one more than last year.

STANDINGS & WHAT’S COMING UP THIS WEEKEND IN MLB

