Around the Majors: Rockies outlast Mets 10-8; Yankees stay red hot

Ryan McMahon turned a small adjustment into a big return for the Colorado Rockies.

McMahon tweaked his swing early in the afternoon and then hit a go-ahead, three-run homer to help rally the Rockies past the New York Mets 10-8 on Wednesday night.

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon also went deep, and Colorado’s struggling bullpen shut the door in the late innings.

“You need a bullpen to do what ours did tonight from the sixth on — put up zeros,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “That’s the expectation, and that’s their expectation.”

Colorado trailed 8-6 when McMahon pinch-hit with two on and two outs in the fifth. He sent a 1-0 changeup from reliever Robert Gsellman into the Rockies’ bullpen to give Colorado the lead.

It was McMahon’s second homer of the season and it came just hours after he worked with hitting coach Duane Espy in the batting cage.

“I made a small adjustment today with my hands, just put them in a better position to get that shorter swing off, that flatter swing off,” McMahon said. “Stood the bat up a little more and got instant results.

“It’s been a long time coming and it felt really good to come through for the guys.”

Gsellman (5-2) had given up just one home run in 16 road games prior to Wednesday.

“A changeup right down the middle and the hitter just did his job and hit it out of the ballpark,” he said. “Got to execute the pitch.”

Bryan Shaw (3-5) got one out to earn the win. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 21st save this season — and the 100th of his career.

New York took an 8-6 lead with a four-run fifth. The Mets batted around for the second time in the game and benefited from three walks in the inning, including one to Brandon Nimmo with the bases loaded.

Dominic Smith, who tripled in the fifth, had a career-high three hits for New York and was a home run short of the cycle.

The Mets loaded the bases in the sixth against lefty Harrison Musgrave but pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki grounded into an inning-ending double play to Arenado at third.

“The sixth got a little dicey, but zeros nevertheless,” Black said. “That’s how you win games.”

Neither starter lasted long in another high-scoring game at Coors Field. The Mets scored three in the first and another in the second to take a 4-1 lead, but Colorado tied it with three unearned runs in the second.

The Rockies went ahead 6-4 in the third on RBI singles by Gerardo Parra and Tom Murphy.

HOME INVASION

The Rockies have allowed eight or more runs in their last nine home games, which ties for the longest streak in big league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 1894 St. Louis Browns were the last team to do it.

UP NEXT

In a matchup of left-handers, the Mets will send Steven Matz (3-4, 3.31 ERA) to the mound against Colorado hometown favorite Kyle Freeland (6-6, 3.59) in the finale of the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

–The New York Yankees have stretched their lead in the American League East by turning a 5-0 deficit into their 16th victory in 20 games.

Giancarlo Stanton capped the rally by belting a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Yankees a 7-5 win over the Mariners. Aaron Judge sparked the comeback with a two-run single in the fifth. Gary Sanchez tied it with a two-run blast in the eighth before Stanton hit his 18th home run of the season.

Seattle wasted a good performance by Felix Hernandez, who allowed one earned run and six hits over five innings.

The outcome gives the Yankees a two-game lead over Boston and drops the Mariners three games behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

— The Red Sox managed just four hits in a 4-1 setback at Minnesota. Lance Lynn worked around five walks by allowing an unearned run and just three hits over five innings. Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman homered off David Price.

The Astros won for the 13th time in 14 games as Charlie Morton gave up an earned run and two hits over six innings of a 5-1 win against the Rays. Jose Altuve hit a pair of solo homers to help Morton improve to 9-1.

George Springer and Alex Bregman also went deep for the defending World Series champs, who bounced back from Tuesday’s one-run loss to Tampa Bay.

— The Indians rolled to a 12-0 rout of the White Sox behind Corey Kluber, who became the majors’ first 11-game winner this season. Kluber improved to 11-3 and lowered his ERA to 2.10 by limiting Chicago to one hit and a walk, retiring his last 14 batters before leaving after seven innings. Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis slammed three-run homers to help the AL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep and move five games ahead of second-place Detroit.

— The Tigers carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth before the Reds homered on consecutive pitches to propel Cincinnati to a 5-3 verdict over Detroit. Scooter Gennett tied it with a two-run blast and Eugenio Suarez went deep to put the Reds ahead for good. Tyler Mahle worked six innings and shook off solo shots by Jeimer Candelerio and Niko Goodrum to improve to 3-0 in four starts this month.

— Kendrys Morales belted a two-run homer and J.A. Happ pitched into the ninth inning of the Blue Jays’ seventh victory in their last eight home games, 5-4 over Atlanta. Happ allowed four runs and six hits over 8 1/3 innings to improve to 9-3. Randal Grichuk put Toronto ahead to stay with an RBI double in a two-run fourth.

— The Phillies are within 3 ½ games of the NL East-leading Braves after Odubel Herrera launched a tiebreaking, solo homer in the seventh inning to lead a 4-3 win against the Cardinals. Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run shot to help Philadelphia win its third consecutive series. Yadier Molina homered twice for St. Louis, including a game-tying, two-run blast in the sixth before the Redbirds lost for the sixth time in eight games.

— Andrew Cashner combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Orioles downed the Nationals, 3-0 to keep Washington 3 ½ games behind Atlanta. Brad Brach loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before fanning Mark Reynolds to end the game. Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer off Gio Gonzalez, who was pinned with the Nats’ seventh loss in 10 games.

— The Cubs are tied for first with Milwaukee in the NL Central after Jon Lester scattered five hits over seven innings of a 4-0 shutout of the Dodgers. Javier Baez had two doubles, a triple and a steal while scoring twice to back Lester, who is 9-2 with a 2.10 ERA after winning his fifth consecutive start. Baez also made some solid plays at shortstop and second base to help the Cubs take the rubber match of the three-game series and drop the Dodgers two games behind the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

— Light-hitting Franklin Barreto connected for a 424-foot, three-run home run as part of the Athletics’ 12-4 assault on the Padres. Josh Phegley, Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the A’s, who homered seven times in sweeping the two-game set.

— Gorkys Hernandez singled home a pair while the Giants erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to beat the Marlins, 6-5. Brandon Belt went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Hunter Pence had a pair of RBI singles to snap a 1-for-18 slump.

— The Rangers were 3-2 winners over the Royals behind Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who was reached for just one run and five hits over 6 2/3s. Rougned Odor’s solo shot in the sixth made it a 3-1 game and helped Texas send Kansas City to its ninth consecutive loss.

— The Pirates and Brewers were rained out in Pittsburgh. No makeup date was immediately announced.