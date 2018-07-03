Around the Majors: Rockies open homestand with win; Reds win 12th in last 15 games

Kyle Freeland has a silhouette of a mountain range tattooed along his right arm.

So, no, the Denver native doesn’t mind pitching in a little thin air.

Freeland elevated his game once again at Coors Field and the Colorado Rockies scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a throwing error by shortstop Brandon Crawford to rally for a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Freeland (8-6) settled in to go seven strong innings after surrendering a homer to Gorkys Hernandez on the first pitch of the game.

That mistake hardly weighed on him.

“There were a lot more pitches to be thrown,” said Freeland, who allowed three hits. “You have to have faith in your offense they’ll come through for you.”

The left-hander hardly feels intimidated by the hitter’s park. Freeland has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one of his seven starts at Coors Field this season.

“To me, it’s still the game of baseball. You have to make your pitches,” Freeland said of his approach at Coors. “If you don’t make your pitches, there’s a strong chance they’re going to get whacked — hard.”

Part of Freeland’s good groove of late has to do with the development of his changeup. He’s throwing it with confidence — and success.

“There is a poise factor that comes into play when you’re playing this game,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s learning this at the highest level. … I love the day that Kyle pitches.”

Scott Oberg threw the eighth and Wade Davis worked his way around a one-out double by Buster Posey in the ninth for his 24th save. He struck out Crawford to end the game.

Madison Bumgarner (1-3) was cruising along until the seventh when he began to unravel. After allowing three straight singles, he was replaced by reliever Reyes Moronta, who walked Nolan Arenado and then allowed the tying run on a double play. Ian Desmond followed with a roller that Crawford gobbled up only to throw wide to first, allowing the tiebreaking run to score.

“Just didn’t throw it 100 percent. I gave it about an 80-percent throw,” Crawford explained. “One-hopper, I had time.”

Pinch-hitter Tom Murphy added an insurance run in the eighth, with Charlie Blackmon bringing in another on a sacrifice fly. Arenado finished 2 for 3 with two walks.

Bumgarner ran his streak to 22 scoreless innings before it came to a halt in the seventh when he was charged with three runs, two earned. Before Monday, the left-hander hadn’t allowed a run since June 16 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

“I don’t care about the streak. I’m just trying to win,” Bumgarner said. “That’s a tough loss. Everything was going our way early on and didn’t go our way late. That’s all there is to it.”

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (8-5, 4.45 ERA) faces the Rockies on Tuesday for a second time in less than a week. He allowed five runs over four innings last Thursday.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 6.23) will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and make his first start of the season Tuesday. He takes the place of opening day starter Jon Gray, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend.

AROUND THE MAJORS MONDAY

–Rick Porcello doesn’t get many chances to go to the plate, but the Boston pitcher made the most of one of his few opportunities last night to help the Red Sox take the opener of their series in Washington.

Porcello had been 5-for-32 in his career before lining a three-run double off Max Scherzer in the second inning of the Bosox’s 4-3 victory over the Nationals. The double came in handy once he surrendered solo homers by Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy.

Scherzer became the 11th pitcher to record at least 1,000 strikeouts for two different teams. But he also fell to 10-5 and has lost four straight decisions in a single season for the first time since 2008, his rookie season.

–Boston has regained a one-game lead in the AL East following the Yankees’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Braves. Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. launched a two-run homer off David Robertson in the 11th as Atlanta hiked its lead in the NL East to four games over Philadelphia and 7 ½ over Washington.

Acuna also had an RBI double and Johan Camargo homered in the Braves’ fourth consecutive win.

— The Brewers rallied from a 5-1 deficit and beat the Twins, 6-5 on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th. Manny Pina homered to spark Milwaukee’s three-run fifth and scored the walk-off run as the NL Central leaders moved one game ahead of the Cubs. Miller had two RBIs and the Brewers overcame Robbie Grossman’s grand slam to end a three-game losing streak.

— The Cardinals’ four-game losing streak is over after Yadier Molina hit a solo homer and drove in three to help St. Louis double up the Diamondbacks, 6-3. Jedd Gyorko also hit a solo shot and finished with two RBIs to back Carlos Martinez, who gave up two runs while striking out seven over six innings.

— The Dodgers set season highs for runs and hits in a 17-1 clobbering of the Pirates, putting Los Angeles within 1 ½ games of the NL West-leading Diamondbacks. Matt Kemp belted a three-run homer in a six-run fifth, collected four RBIs for the second straight game and matched a career high by providing five of the Dodgers’ 21 hits. Joc Pederson and Max Muncy hit back-to-back homers and Cody Bellinger went deep to help Alex Wood even his record at 5-5.

— Francisco Lindor collected seven RBIs with two swings of the bat, smacking a grand slam and a three-run homer as the Indians trounced the Royals, 9-3. Corey Kluber spotted Kansas City a 2-0 lead in the first inning before improving to 12-4, yielding three runs over six innings. Rajai Davis was 3-for-3 with three runs scored as Cleveland stretched its lead in the AL Central to 9 ½ games over the Detroit.

— The Tigers have a two-game winning streak since an 11-game skid after Niko Goodrum tripled and scored the winning run in the 10th inning of Detroit’s 3-2 decision over Toronto. Jose Iglesias provided a tiebreaking, sacrifice fly, one inning after Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez walked Justin Smoak with the bases loaded to knot the score. Nick Castellanos scored two runs and Jeimer Candelario had three hits for the Tigers.

— The Marlins pulled out a 3-2 win over the Rays on Yadiel Rivera’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th. Miami was one out from a regulation victory until C.J. Cron doubled home the tying run. J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer and Wei-Yin Chen allowed an unearned run and three hits over six innings before settling for a no-decision.

— The Reds won for the 12th time in 15 games by scoring four times in the eighth inning to rally past the White Sox, 5-3. Alex Blandino delivered the tiebreaking, two-run double following a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which is one game over .500 under interim manager Jim Riggleman after opening the season 3-15 with Bryan Price at the helm.