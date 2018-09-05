Around the Majors: Rockies keep hold on division lead with 6-2 win over Giants

The Colorado Rockies’ younger players are making their presence felt down the stretch.

Rookie infielder Ryan McMahon had a pinch-hit home run and Carlos Gonzalez tripled with the bases loaded during a five-run seventh inning that carried NL West leading Rockies past the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night.

David Dahl, who played in only 19 minor league games last season because of a stress reaction in his rib cage after making his major league debut late in 2016, also homered for the Rockies. On Monday, rookie Noel Cuevas had a pinch-hit two-run single to make the difference in a 9-8 win over the Giants.

Colorado, bidding for its first NL West title, has a lead in the division in September or October for the first time since 1995. It was the fourth straight loss for the Giants, who also have lost six in a row to Colorado.

“It’s just a really good group, especially the contributions we’re getting from the young guys,” Gonzalez said after the Rockies’ 40th come-from-behind win of the season. “Yesterday was Cuevas. Tonight was McMahon with a huge home run to tie the game. After that, we were able to keep the momentum going, getting guys on and trying to get that big hit.”

Rockies starter German Marquez had shut down the Giants since allowing a run in the first inning, striking out 11 over 6 2-3 innings. But with two outs and the bases clear in the seventh, Gorkys Hernandez snapped a 1-1 tie with his second home run in as many games.

That set the stage for a rally in the bottom of the seventh by the Rockies, who batted around after being limited to a run in six strong innings by Dereck Rodriguez.

With one out, McMahon drove an 0-1 offering from reliever Reyes Moronta (5-2) over the wall in straightaway center for his second pinch homer of the season.

“Honestly, I was just trying to get a knock for the team and get the next guy up there,” McMahon said. “It just worked out. Marquez went out there and pitched so well. He’s been amazing. We were just out there and we were going to grind through it. This team is pretty resilient. It’s a fun group to be around.”

An infield single by Charlie Blackmon — his third hit of the game — and walks to D.J. LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado loaded the bases before Gonzalez tripled to the wall in center off Ty Blach.

Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra drew a bases-loaded walk off Sam Dyson to drive in the final run of the inning to vault the Rockies into a four-run lead.

“It’s a shame that we can’t hold onto some of these games, certainly when he’s pitching,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of the effort by Rodriguez. “What a nice job he did.”

Chris Rusin (2-2) got the final out in the seventh for the victory. Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis each pitched scoreless innings to finish up.

Gregor Blanco singled to lead off the game and stole second before Joe Panik followed with an RBI single. The Rockies evened the score when Dahl started the second with a home run, his ninth of the season.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (6-9, 4.19 ERA) will be seeking a third consecutive win when he starts Wednesday night’s series finale against Colorado. He pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as part of the Giants’ 7-0 win over the New York Mets last time out.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-5, 4.88 ERA) has gone 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three previous starts this season at Coors Field.

AROUND THE MAJORS

–The Dodgers spotted the Mets a 4-0 lead before Austin Barnes and David Freese homered to power Los Angeles to an 11-4 rout. Barnes finished with three RBIs and Freese drove in two to help the Dodgers overcome two-run blasts by Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto. Manny Machado and Kike Hernandez each had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles.

–The Diamondbacks’ four-game losing streak is over after Robbie Ray struck out 10 while yielding only two hits over 6 1/3 innings of a 6-0 shutout of the Padres. Nick Ahmed tripled home the game’s first run in the second before scoring on Ketel Marte’s sacrifice fly. Pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso, A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt added RBI singles in a four-run seventh that secured the victory.

— The Brewers hammered the Cubs, 11-1 behind Wade Miley, who limited the NL Central leaders to a run and three hits over six innings. Jonathan Schoop drove in three runs, Christian Yelich hit a two-run double and Jesus Aguilar added two ribbies as Milwaukee beat Chicago for the second straight day. The Brewers are within three games of the Cubs and still lead the Cardinals by 1 ½ games for the first NL wild card.

— Yadier Molina hit a grand slam and Marcell Ozuna homered twice as the Cardinals outscored the Nationals’ 11-8. Molina’s sixth-career grand slam put St. Louis ahead 11-5 in the ninth. Paul DeJong and Patrick Wisdom also went deep as the Redbirds stopped a three-game skid.

— Asdrubal Cabrera and Cesar Hernandez drove in three runs apiece and Jake Arrieta worked into the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 9-4 trouncing of the Marlins. Hernandez delivered a bases-loaded triple for the Phils, who also got home runs from Cabrera and Carlos Santana. Jake Arrieta fanned 11 and allowed four runs over 7 1/3 innings as Philadelphia climbed within three games of the NL East-leading Braves.

— Atlanta lost to Boston for the second straight day as Steve Pearce provided three hits and three RBIs in the Red Sox’s 5-1 victory over the Braves. Rick Porcello limited Atlanta to a run and two hits over five innings to improve to 10-3 on the road this season. Porcello improved to 16-7 and blanked the Braves following Kurt Suzuki’s second-inning homer.

— The Yankees’ 5-1 win at Oakland keeps New York 8 ½ games behind the AL East-leading Red Sox and drops the Athletics 3 1/2 games behind Houston in the AL West. Luke Voit homered for the second straight day to break a 1-1 tie in the eighth. Adeiny Hechevarria also homered and Aaron Hicks had two RBIs as the Bombers stopped a two-game skid.

— Yuli Gurriel’s two-run homer capped a four-run first in the Astros’ 5-2 verdict over the Twins. Alex Bregman added a pair of RBI doubles and Justin Verlander was reached for just one run and three hits over seven innings of his 14th win. Houston has won four straight and 11 of 14 since a 2-8 slide.

— The Mariners’ 5-3 loss to the Orioles puts Seattle 5 ½ games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card. Robinson Cano’s first-inning, solo homer held up for the Mariners until Renato Nunez went deep to spark Baltimore’s four-run seventh. Alex Cobb gave up a run and four hits over six innings to improve to 5-15.

— Yandy Diaz was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and an RBI triple as the Indians roughed up the Royals, 9-3 to reduce their magic number to 10 for winning the AL Central. Francisco Lindor slammed his 31st home run and Jason Kipnis added a pair of run-scoring singles to help Cleveland stop a three-game skid. Mike Clevinger struck out 10 and held Kansas City to one run and three hits over six innings.

— Seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter in the Rays’ 4-0 shutout of the Blue Jays. The Rays broke it open with a three-run seventh as Ji-Man Choi hit an RBI double and scored on Tommy Pham’s triple. Tampa Bay is a season-high 13 games over .500 following its 13th win in 15 games.

— The Pirates were 7-3 winners over the Reds as Starling Marte belted a two-run homer and Gregory Polanco doubled home a pair. Joe Musgrove struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings and blanked Cincinnati until Scooter Gennett homered in the seventh. Gennett also hit a solo shot one inning later, but the Reds lost for the fifth time in seven games.

— Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre smacked fourth-inning homers and Nomar Mazara added a two-run double in the fifth as the Rangers doubled up the Angels, 4-2. Mike Minor is 11-7 after allowing two runs and three hits over five-plus innings, including Shohei Ohtani’s, 16th home run of the year.

— Grayson Grenier and Dawel Lugo laced two-run doubles while the Tigers scored five times in the second inning of an 8-3 rout of the White Sox. Greiner had three RBIs and Mikie Mahtook capped the scoring with a two-run blast in the eighth. Francisco Liriano gave up two earned runs over five innings for his fourth win in 13 decisions.