Around The Majors: Rockies cling to first place, Martinez keeps mashing for Red Sox

The month of May was a big hit for Brandon Crawford.

Make that 42 hits to be exact.

Crawford kept up his May hitting surge by lining a pair of singles, Gorkys Hernandez had a diving catch in center field to thwart a rally, and the San Francisco Giants avoided being swept with a 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Crawford was 2 for 5 with an RBI. He’s hitting .412 this month, raising his season average from .189 to .307.

“I tell you this guy has been fun to watch after his start and he’s picked it up,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy, whose team won for just the second time in 14 games at Coors Field. “He’s just been doing everything so well. He’s a great player — All-Star, Gold Glover and he’s playing like it.”

Derek Holland (3-6) settled down after giving up a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first. The left-hander allowed four runs in five innings to help the Giants snap a three-game skid.

The Giants’ bullpen allowed three hits the rest of the way, with Hunter Strickland getting Arenado to pop up with two on to end the game and earn his 11th save.

“It would’ve been nice to get a sweep. Just wasn’t meant to be. The Giants had some good at-bats,” Arenado said. “They deserved to win today.”

Between four strikeouts, Evan Longoria delivered a run-scoring triple in the fifth off reliever Harrison Musgrave (0-1) that staked the Giants to a 5-4 lead. Over the three-game series, Longoria also had two homers and two doubles.

Hernandez hauled in the catch of the night in the fifth with two on and two out. He dove to snare a sinking liner by Carlos Gonzalez, who tossed his batting helmet in frustration.

“That was the turning point,” Bochy said. “That ball was smoked. What a great play he made.”

Jon Gray turned in his shortest outing of the season at 3 1/3 innings. He walked two straight batters with the bases loaded in the fourth to allow the Giants tie the score at 4. Musgrave entered and the Rockies got out of the tight spot when Andrew McCutchen’s liner was dropped by Trevor Story, who then began a double play.

“Absolutely horrible. Bad mindset,” Gray said of his pitching performance. “I feel like my stuff was really good, well enough to win. But I wasn’t going at guys I should have. I think I picked around the corners and got behind too much. I have to go at guys and get them out.”

Pablo Sandoval started at second base a day after Kelby Tomlinson committed three errors. Sandoval had an RBI single in the second.

Tomlinson entered the game in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Giants: The Giants head home for six games after going 2-6 on their trip. RHP Chris Stratton (6-3, 4.97 ERA) starts Friday in a three-game set against Philadelphia.

Rockies: After a day off, LHP Tyler Anderson (4-1, 4.72 ERA) takes the ball Friday to open a three-game series against the Dodgers and LHP Alex Wood (1-4, 3.75).

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

The Boston Red Sox have maintained their two-game lead in the AL East by completing a three-game sweep of Toronto.

J.D. Martinez is tied for the major league lead with 18 homers after belting a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the sixth inning of Boston’s 6-4 victory over Toronto. Eduardo Nunez provided a solo homer and an RBI double as the Red Sox won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Eduardo Rodriguez improved to 6-1 by holding the Blue Jays to two runs and three hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

The second-place Yankees kept pace as Luis Severino outdueled Dallas Keuchel for the second time this season to lead a 5-3 win over the Astros in the rubber match of the three-game series. Severino struck out 11 and held Houston to four hits over seven innings, including Max Stassi’s two-run homer. Gary Sanchez snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning.

— Houston still leads the AL West by one game over Seattle after Robinson Chirinos delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double and three RBIs to lead the Rangers past the Mariners, 7-6. Nomar Mazara knotted the game in the seventh with a two-run single and scored on the go-ahead double. M’s starter James Paxton struck out five and gave up four hits over five innings before leaving with a 4-2 lead.

— The Indians picked up their fifth straight win as Corey Kluber scattered three hits over six shutout innings of a 9-1 rout of the White Sox. Melky Cabrera drove in three runs and Michael Brantley extended his MLB-high hitting streak to 19 games for Cleveland, which has scored 43 runs during its win streak. Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion connected for back-to-back homers in the fourth off Chris Volstad as the Indians opened a 9-0 lead.

— Cleveland stayed a 4 ½-game lead over Detroit in the AL Central after the Tigers scored five times in the sixth to beat the Angels, 6-1. Jose Igesias provided a two-run single in the rally after Los Angeles starter Shohei Ohtani left the game following a rain delay. Ohtani limited the Tigers to a run and three hits in five innings.

— Mike Moustakas homered, doubled and collected four RBIs in the first two innings while the Royals built a nine-run lead in an 11-8 victory against the Twins. Jorge Soler went 4-for-5 with a home run as Kansas City dropped Minnesota 5 ½ games off the AL Central lead. Each Royal scored by the end of the second inning, and each had at least one hit.

— Nathan Eovaldi threw no-hit ball over six innings of the Rays’ 6-0 shutout of the Athletics. Eovaldi faced one batter over the minimum in his first game since recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, but the no-hit bid ended on Jed Lowrie’s one-out single off Wilmer Font in the seventh. Rob Refsnyder launched a three-run homer and Johnny Field went deep for Tampa Bay.

— Orlando Arcia singled home the tiebreaking run while the Brewers scored twice in the seventh inning to beat St. Louis, 3-2. Christian Yelich had two RBIs for Milwaukee, including a game-tying homer a half-inning after Harrison Bader went deep during the Cardinals’ two-run seventh. Redbirds hurler Alex Reyes pitched four scoreless innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, but the Brewers improved to 19-8 this month to set a team record for wins in May.

— The Pirates were 2-1 winners over the Cubs behind Joe Musgrove, who gave up seven hits and four walks but just one run over seven innings. Josh Harrison tied it with a first-inning homer and Gregory Polanco lifted a sacrifice fly in the second to help Pittsburgh end a four-game skid. The outcome gives Milwaukee a 4 ½-game lead over the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.

— Max Scherzer was terrific in the Nationals’ 2-0 shutout of the Orioles, limiting the Birds to two hits while fanning 12 over eight innings. Bryce Harper belted his 18th homer to tie for the major league lead, and Juan Soto singled home Washington’s other run. The Nats have won six straight and are 21-6 since an 11-16 start.

— Jason Vargas pitched two-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets downed the Braves, 4-1 to earn a four-game split. Brandon Nimmo and Adrian Gonzalez each had two hits and two RBIs to back Vargas, who entered the game with a 10.62 ERA and was pitching on three days of rest. Julio Teheran was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs over seven innings as the Braves fell a half-game behind the NL East-leading Nationals.

— The Diamondbacks failed to complete a three-game sweep as the Reds erased a 4-0 deficit in a 7-4 win at Phoenix. Adam Duvall tied it with a grand slam in the top of the fourth, two innings before Scott Schebler’s two-run blast put the Reds ahead. Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias stranded two runners in the eighth and faced the tying run with nobody out in the ninth before retiring the DBacks’ last three hitters for his ninth save.

— Matt Kemp is batting .345 after going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs in the Dodgers’ 8-2 drubbing of the Phillies. Max Muncy also homered and Ross Stripling struck out nine while limiting the Phils to a run and four hits over seven frames. Philadelphia is 1 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Nats.

— The Padres scored twice on an infield single and a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Marlins, 3-2. Pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe was credited with an RBI single that third baseman Miguel Rojas threw away for an error, allowing the winning run to score. The Marlins have lost a team-record 14 straight games started by Jose Urena, who had a 2-1 lead when he left after six innings.