Around the Majors: Rockies bullpen implodes; Jays walk-off Orioles in ninth

One out away from their second sweep at Great American Ball Park, the Rockies let another one slip away. The late-inning losses are piling up and wearing them down.

Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning, completing the Cincinnati Reds’ late rally to a 7-5 victory on Thursday that averted a sweep by Colorado.

The Rockies blew a lead with two outs in the ninth and lost for the fifth time in seven games. They’ve relinquished leads leads in all of the five losses, with the bullpen melting down repeatedly.

“We’re going through a very difficult time right now with a few guys, for sure,” manager Bud Black said. “We’re addressing this on a daily basis. We’ve just got to get to the point where guys are returning to a track-record performance, and right now it’s not happening.”

Left-hander Chris Rusin (0-2) hit Joey Votto with a pitch to open the 13th. Winker connected on his first game-ending homer , finishing the longest game for both teams this season. His teammates were waiting at home to celebrate his second homer of the season.

“That’s the best scene, coming around third and seeing that,” Winker said. “It felt great.”

Dylan Floro (2-1) allowed a pair of singles over three innings. He batted in the 12th and grounded out.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson gave up a pair of runs while going seven innings for only the second time this season, leaving with a 5-2 advantage before Colorado’s bullpen helped Cincinnati rally.

The Reds loaded the bases off Mike Dunn with no outs in the eighth, helped by two walks.

“I blew it for the guys today,” said Dunn, whose ERA rose to 9.00. “I couldn’t even get a guy out, so I’d better figure it out quickly.”

Scott Oberg replaced Dunn and limited Cincinnati to a pair of runs with the help of Carlos Gonzalez. The right fielder’s throw to the plate that nailed Eugenio Suarez, who tried to score the tying run from second on Winker’s single.

Wade Davis then blew a save in the ninth for only the third time this season. Pitching on the third straight day, Davis hit a batter, gave up Jose Peraza’s single and threw a wild pitch. With two outs, Davis threw another wild pitch to Scott Schebler that tied it 5-5. He then fanned Schebler.

The Rockies got three runs in five innings off Tyler Mahle, including Anderson’s squeeze bunt that made it 3-1 in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Return home to start a series against Arizona. German Marquez (4-5) is 0-3 in his career against the Diamondbacks with a 3.79 ERA.

Reds: Matt Harvey makes his sixth start for the Reds — he’s 1-2 with a 4.44 ERA since Cincinnati got him in a trade with the Mets. The Reds open a three-game home series against the Cardinals, who have won the last 11 games between the teams.

AROUND THE MAJORS THURSDAY

Anthony Rizzo hit a solo homer and added a second RBI with a sacrifice fly to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday.

The Cubs won for the fifth time in six games to close to a half-game behind idle first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Brian Duensing, the first of five Cubs relievers, got the win despite allowing two runs over one inning. Phillies starter Nick Pivetta, who is now 4-5, lost his third straight, yielding four runs on six hits in five innings.

Brandon Morrow pitched the ninth for his 15th save in 16 chances.

— Matt Chapman doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to make a winner of Paul Blackburn in his first start of the season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1. Matt Olson hit his 13th home run, Stephen Piscotty singled three times and Marcus Semien added two hits and an RBI to help the A’s to their third win in four games against the Royals over the past seven days.

— Aledmys Diaz hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4. Teoscar Hernandez doubled off Miguel Castro to begin the 10th and Justin Smoak was intentionally walked before Kendrys Morales and Luke Maile struck out. Diaz won it with a single to the wall in left, giving Toronto just its second win in its past 12 home games.

—Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, and Gerrit Cole allowed one run over six solid innings as the Houston Astros topped the Texas Rangers 5-2. Alex Bregman also homered for the Astros, and Jose Altuve had three singles after coming in with a big league-leading 85. Cole gave up just three singles — and none after the third inning — had eight strikeouts and walked three. Cole Hamels didn’t allow a hit until Bregman’s one-out double in the fourth.

— Leonys Martin had a two-run home run to cap a five-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Detroit’s victory ended a four-game win streak for Boston, which had outscored Detroit 13-1 in the first two games of the series. Left-hander Matthew Boyd was solid in his third career start against Boston, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings

— Mike Leake pitched into the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger homered and drove in three, and the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. Leake was lifted with a 5-1 lead after allowing his eighth hit, a leadoff double in the ninth to Wilson Ramos. Johnny Field hit a three-run double off Alex Colome before the former Rays’ closer got a game-ending grounder from Daniel Robertson.

— Joc Pederson went deep twice, Cody Bellinger hit his third home run in as many games and the Los Angeles Dodgers used nine pitchers to hold off the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7. Pederson led off the game with a solo blast off Jameson Taillon (3-5) and added a two-run shot in the eighth off Michael Feliz for his second multi-home run game in a week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got creative with his bullpen after scheduled starter Dennis Santana was scratched.

— Miles Mikolas rebounded from his first loss of the season to pitch three-hit ball over seven innings and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins 4-1. Mikolas allowed an unearned run, struck out five and walked one, improving to 7-1 and lowering his ERA. Jordan Hicks and Bud Norris finished the four-hitter. Jose Martinez and Luke Volt homered. Trevor Richards gave up three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

— Jose Berrios pitched a six-hitter for his second complete game this season, and the Minnesota Twins hit three home runs against James Shields in a 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Berrios retired his first 14 batters before Omar Narvarez’s double. By that time, the 23-year-old right-hander already had a 7-0 lead.