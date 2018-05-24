Around the Majors: Rockies blanked in LA; Brewers off to best 50-game start in team history

Kenta Maeda dominated Colorado’s hitters, retiring 10 of his final 14 batters on strikeouts.

The Japanese right-hander is coming up big at a time when the Los Angeles Dodgers are down three starters: ace Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Maeda tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to help the Dodgers beat the NL West-leading Rockies 3-0 on Wednesday night and win consecutive series for just the second time this season.

Maeda has struck out 20 and allowed no runs in his last two starts, both victories.

“Being able to put away guys quickly, like on three pitches, has been key to racking up strikeouts,” he said through a translator.

Maeda didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Ian Desmond singled to right with one out. Maeda (4-3) walked a career-high-tying four over 6 2/3 innings in earning just his second win since April 18.

“He was in control,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s attacking and he’s more efficient, allowing for him to go deeper. Even in the seventh, there were some 92s (mph) in there.”

The Dodgers took two of three from the Rockies, outscoring them 9-5 to improve to 10-14 at home. Los Angeles has won six of seven, including a three-game sweep at Washington last weekend.

Maeda struck out the side in the fourth and struck out four in a row over the sixth and seventh innings.

“He’s doing a really good job of getting ahead of hitters,” catcher Austin Barnes said. “His last two starts he’s executed really well.”

Maeda was on his way to an immaculate inning in the seventh, having struck out Trevor Story and Ian Desmond on six pitches. But he was removed after giving up a two-out walk to Chris Iannetta and throwing a season-high 111 pitches.

“I thought of that,” Maeda said of possibly throwing nine pitches in the inning. “I was a little greedy so maybe that’s why I couldn’t get there. I really wanted to be able to finish that last hitter.”

Kenley Jansen struck out three and allowed a single to Story in the ninth for his 10th save.

Reliever Scott Alexander gave up the only other hit by the Rockies on a single to Charlie Blackmon in the eighth.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Logan Forsythe had a ground-rule RBI double to left field and Yasiel Puig added an RBI when he grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop.

Matt Kemp added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Trailing 3-0, the Rockies had runners on first and third in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon walked before David Dahl lined a single to right with one out. Maeda got Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra on back-to-back swinging strikes to end the threat.

“It looked like he was painting the corners with all of his pitches,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We were trying to put the ball in play but it just didn’t happen. His last start was outstanding. He followed it up with another good one.”

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-5) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while having his three-game winning streak snapped. The left-hander struck out three and walked three.

The heart of Colorado’s order failed to generate much offense. Dahl went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, Arenado had three strikeouts and a walk, and Parra was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

“He beat us pretty good,” Arenado said of Maeda.

UP NEXT

Rockies: They return home to open a three-game series Friday against Cincinnati. RHP Jon Gray (4-6, 5.34 ERA) starts. He’s coming off a season-low 3 2/3 innings while giving up five runs and nine hits in his last start on May 19 at San Francisco.

Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Ross Stripling (1-1, 2.08) takes the mound Friday in the series opener against the Padres. He is 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA in eight career games against San Diego.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

The Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to surge in opposite directions.

The Brewers won for the eighth time in 10 games by erupting for seven runs in the fourth inning of a 9-2 pounding of the Diamondbacks. Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer after Jesus Aguilar provided a go-ahead, two-run single during the big rally.

The Brewers’ 31-19 record is the best 50-game start in team history. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have lost seven straight and have scored just 26 runs while dropping 13 of their last 14 games. Arizona was a National League-best 24-11 before the skid.

— Pittsburgh coughed up a 4-1 lead in the eighth before beating the Reds, 5-4 on Josh Harrison’s run-scoring triple in the 12th inning. Francisco Cervelli cracked a two-run homer and pitcher Chad Kuhl laid down a bunt single to put the Pirates ahead, 4-0 in the fifth.

— Jake Arrieta yielded seven hits over 6 2/3s and Carlos Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Phillies blanked Atlanta, 4-0 to get within a half-game of the NL East-leading Braves. Arrieta has allowed just three earned runs in 32 innings over five home starts since signing with the Phillies last winter.

— J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro hit RBI singles off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning to rally the Marlins past the Mets, 2-1. Familia ruined a nice performance by Jacob deGrom, who tossed four-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and lowered his ERA to an NL-leading 1.54.

— Christian Villanueva hit a two-run double and the Padres avoided a three-game sweep by topping the Nationals, 3-1 in Washington. Tyson Ross scattered five hits over 6 2/3 innings and blanked the Nats until Matt Adams homered in the seventh.

— Xander Bogaerts lined a tiebreaking, RBI double to spark the Red Sox’s three-run ninth in a 4-1 victory at Tampa. Former Ray David Price gave up a run and three hits with nine strikeouts over six innings as Boston stretched its lead in the AL East to 1 ½ games over the Yankees.

— Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, Nomar Mazara, Jurickson Profar and Ronald Guzman drove in three runs apiece and the Rangers erased deficits of 4-0 and 10-7 in a 12-10 slugfest win over the Yankees. Guzman smacked a three-run homer and Profar delivered the go-ahead, three-run double in the sixth to help Texas withstand home runs by Didi Gregorius, Neil Walker, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge.

— Justin Verlander struck out nine while allowing a run and just three hits over six innings of the Astros’ 4-1 victory against the Giants. George Springer hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth to support Verlander, who is 6-2 with a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

— Marco Gonzales tossed two-hit ball over seven innings and the Mariners stayed two games behind the AL West-leading Astros by nipping the Athletics, 1-0. Guillermo Heredia scored the lone run on a fielder’s choice and an error by shortstop Marcus Semien in the fourth inning.

— The Angels were two outs from a 3-1 loss until Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons hit two-run singles off Tyler Clippard in the ninth inning to send Los Angeles past the Blue Jays, 5-4. Kole Calhoun kept the Angels ahead by throwing out Curtis Granderson at the plate for the second out before Blake Parker struck out Justin Smoak to end the game.

— Adam Plutko carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Andrew Miller provided stellar relief work in the Indians’ 1-0 shutout of the Cubs. Recalled from the minors to make the start, Plutko retired 13 in a row before Anthony Rizzo led off the seventh with a double for Chicago’s first hit.

— Drew Butera lined a tiebreaking, two-run single in the 10th inning of the Royals’ 5-2 win at St. Louis. Salvador Perez homered and Abraham Almonte lifted a game-tying, sacrifice fly to help Kansas City win a series for the first time since May 6.

— Niko Goodrum ended a 0-for-14 skid with a two-run homer and the Tigers stopped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 win at Minnesota. Michael Fulmer gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3s to win for the first time in four starts.

— Yoan Moncada belted a three-run homer before Adam Engel and Jose Rondon added two-run blasts in the White Sox’s 11-1 drubbing of the Orioles. Dylan Covey was sharp over seven innings, striking out eight and yielding a run and six hits.