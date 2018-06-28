Around the Majors: Rockies among victims on night filled with late-inning comebacks

The only thing that would have made Brandon Crawford feel better about his game-ending homer was if it had come early enough to reward Madison Bumgarner with a win.

Crawford homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth after Bumgarner threw seven scoreless innings, giving the San Francisco Giants their fourth straight victory, 1-0 over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

“It would have been nice to get him a win,” Crawford said. “He pitched well enough that he should have gotten one. … He looked like vintage Bum out there. He had everything working. His slider has been a lot sharper his last couple of outings, his curveball is looking a lot better and he’s locating stuff.”

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland matched Bumgarner with seven spotless innings of his own, setting the stage for Crawford’s dramatic shot.

Left-hander Harrison Musgrave (0-3) entered in the ninth to face the left-handed-hitting Crawford. The move backfired when Crawford launched a high drive that cleared the wall in right field for his third career walk-off homer, sending the Rockies to their fourth consecutive loss.

“It just kind of kept to the middle,” Musgrave said. “Good hitters hit it out of the park and that’s what happened. Just didn’t execute a pitch and you get punished up here for stuff like that.”

Crawford was mobbed by teammates at home plate as the Giants improved to 42-39 at the halfway point of the season. That’s 12 games ahead of their pace from a year ago despite playing the first two months without an injured Bumgarner.

“You always want more,” Bumgarner said. “But the spot we’re in now is not a bad place to be.”

Reyes Moronta (4-1) got two outs for the win.

Bumgarner retired the first 14 batters he faced before Carlos Gonzalez became the first Colorado hitter to reach, on a broken-bat double that landed just inside the left-field line.

Bumgarner walked the next two batters to load the bases before escaping the jam by striking out Freeland. The 2014 World Series MVP allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in his second consecutive scoreless start. He pitched eight shutout innings to beat San Diego for his first win of the season last Thursday.

Freeland was just as stingy, permitting only four hits and pitching around a pair of errors by first baseman Ian Desmond. Freeland got Pablo Sandoval to ground out with runners on first and third to end the fourth, and retired Crawford on a popup with runners at the corners to end the sixth.

Freeland has 11 quality starts in 16 appearances this season.

“What a great matchup between two lefties, one just starting his career and getting his feet on the ground, and Bumgarner, obviously we know what he’s done in his career,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Really proud of Kyle.”

UP NEXT

Jon Gray (7-7) looks to beat the Giants for the first time in six career starts in the series finale. Gray is coming off his third career 12-strikeout game, the most in Colorado history. Chris Stratton (8-5) pitches for San Francisco.

AROUND THE MAJORS WEDNESDAY

The Philadelphia Phillies are one game closer to first place in the National League East after salvaging the finale of their three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Rhys Hoskins slammed a three-run homer and Zach Eflin combined with Sean Dominguez on a four-hitter as the Phils blanked the Yanks, 3-0. Hoskins’ blast came in the second inning off Luis Cessa, who was making his first start of the season following four relief outings. Hoskins and Cesar Hernandez each had two of the Phillies’ eight hits. Eflin gave up four hits over seven innings to help the Phillies pull within 2 ½ games of the division-leading Braves.

The Yankees’ loss allowed the Red Sox to take over first place in the AL East. Eduardo Nunez, Sandy Leon and J.D. Martinez homered in a six-run second before Boston had to rally to beat the Angels, 9-6. Los Angeles came back to tie it before Rafael Devers lined an RBI double in the seventh. Leon and Martinez each had three RBIs for the Bosox, who have outscored the Angels 45-10 while taking all five meetings this season.

— Atlanta was a 6-5 loser to Cincinnati as Adam Duvall supplied a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning of the Reds’ ninth victory in 10 games. The Braves held a 5-3 lead until Scott Gennett poked an RBI single and scored on Duvall’s base hit. Jose Peraza homered for the Reds, who dealt Atlanta its fifth loss in seven games.

— Robbie Ray worked six innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Diamondbacks nipped the Marlins, 2-1. The Marlins had just two hits off Ray and didn’t score until Starlin Castro’s home run in the ninth inning. Daniel Descalso’s solo homer put Arizona ahead 2-0 in the eighth.

— Homers by Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger helped the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 7-5 and stay 2 ½ games behind the NL West-leading Diamondbacks. Los Angeles has homered 16 times while winning five of its last six games. Willson Contreras smacked a two-run homer for the Cubs, who remain 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.

— Mike Moustakas homered and Adalberto Mondesi hit a tiebreaking, two-run single while the Royals scored five times in the seventh to beat Milwaukee, 5-4. Winning pitcher Danny Duffy scattered five hits while striking out seven over six innings, blanking the Brewers until Jesus Aguilar’s solo shot in the sixth. Kansas City withstood Brad Miller’s three-run blast in the ninth and gave the Brewers their third loss in four games.

— The Astros pulled out a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays on Alex Bregman’s walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth inning. Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo homer and Evan Gattis drove in three with a pair of doubles after Toronto took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first. Bregman went 3-for-5 and scored twice in the Astros’ 17th victory in their last 20 games.

— The Mariners remain 3 ½ games behind the AL West-leading Astros after Seattle rallied for an 8-7, 11-inning victory. Denard Span had two RBIs for the M’s, including a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the final inning. Kyle Seager tied it with a two-run blast in the ninth, one inning after Chris Davis hit a two-run homer to put Baltimore ahead, 7-5.

— The White Sox whipped the Twins, 6-1 as James Shields pitched four-hit ball over seven shutout innings. Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia hit solo shots for Chicago, which has won four of five since an eight-game losing skid.

— Cleveland’s 5-1 victory at St. Louis gives the Indians an 8 ½-game lead in the AL Central and keeps the Cardinals 3 ½ games behind Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. Rookie Shane Bieber is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA after limiting the Redbirds to a run and six hits over six innings. Edwin Encarnacion and Lonnie Chisenhall homered as the Indians avoided a three-game sweep and won for the eighth time in 10 games.

— Chris Bassitt led a trio of Oakland pitchers who combined for a three-hitter in a 3-0 shutout of the Tigers. Bassitt gave up two hits and worked around five walks over six innings to get his first win of the year. Jed Lworie, Josh Phegley and Dustin Fowler supplied RBI doubles as the Athletics sent Detroit to its eighth consecutive loss.

— Mike Minor took a no-hitter into the seventh and Ryan Rua homered just after his call-up as the Rangers topped the Padres, 5-2. Minor’s no-hit bid ended when Eric Hosmer poked a one-out single in the seventh. Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar each had two hits and an RBI for Texas, which has won nine of 11.

— David Freese furnished a go-ahead, two-run single while the Pirates scored four times in the ninth to rally past the Mets, 5-3. New York lost for the 15th time in its last 17 home games and wasted a strong performance by Zack Wheeler, who left with a 3-0 lead after scattering five hits over seven innings.