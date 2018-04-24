Around the Majors Monday: Huge inning pushes Padres past Rockies

The last time the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres met, tempers flared and punches were thrown. This time, the Padres let their bats do all the damage.

Carlos Asuaje homered and had a career-high four RBIs, Franchy Cordero went deep during a nine-run seventh inning and San Diego romped past the Rockies 13-5 on Monday night.

Asuaje hit a three-run shot in a four-run first and Cordero added a two-run drive during a 45-minute seventh for San Diego. Wil Myers had four hits and two RBIs, and Eric Hosmer drew a career-high four walks to go with his two hits.

The Padres won for just the second time in seven games.

“It was a fun night for the guys,” manager Andy Green said. “This is one of those days you get to smile and laugh and take aggressive at-bats. You want to see that kind of carry over to the next day.”

It was the eighth meeting of the year between the teams and their first since a bench-clearing brawl on April 11. The scuffle ensued after Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a 96 mph fastball behind Rockies star Nolan Arenado, who charged the mound and threw punches at Perdomo.

Suspensions were handed out to Arenado, Perdomo and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra for their roles in the fight.

There were no further altercations Monday.

“It’s over,” Colorado manager Bud Black said before the game.

Arenado and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who dropped to 3-7 at home. Colorado starter Chad Bettis, who had allowed two runs or fewer in his first four starts of the year, dug himself a 4-0 hole in the first but left after five innings with a 5-4 lead.

In the seventh, Jake McGee (0-1) got just one out and gave up four runs. Scott Oberg came in and yielded another five runs while getting only one out. Antonio Senzatela finally closed the door in the inning after allowing three hits and no runs.

“It’s definitely something for the moment to wash (away),” Oberg said. “But moving forward, learn from the mistakes and try to do our best not to repeat them.”

In all, San Diego sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning. The Padres had eight hits and four walks. Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur, Cordero and Myers each got two hits.

The nine runs were the most for the Padres in an inning since they also scored nine against the Chicago Cubs on July 24, 2014.

“I was definitely enjoying that inning,” Cordero said through a translator. “That’s what we’re playing for.”

Robbie Erlin (1-2) won in relief of starter Bryan Mitchell.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer, the 25th overall pick in the 2016 draft, is expected to make his big league debut for San Diego on Tuesday. The Rockies will counter with LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 5.85 ERA), in search of his first win since July 30.

AROUND THE MAJORS MONDAY

— Giancarlo Stanton gave Yankees fans reason to cheer in the Bronx after receiving some rough treatment in his first 12 games there this season. Stanton was hitting just .100 in 56 plate appearances at home before going 4-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-1 pounding of the Twins. The four-hit game allowed him to raise his season batting average from .185 to .224.

Rookie Miguel Andujar homered and doubled, while Didi Gregorius and Tyler Austin each had four RBIs. Andujar is 15 for 29 with eight doubles, three homers and a triple during a seven-game, extra-base hit streak.

Masahiro Tanaka gave up a run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 5-0 in five starts lifetime against the Twins.

— The Angels were 2-0 winners over the Astros behind Tyler Skaggs, who limited the defending champs to four hits over seven innings. Kole Calhoun had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Upton added run-scoring double in the sixth as Los Angeles halted Houston’s six-game winning streak.

— Carlos Carrasco has won 10 straight decisions since Aug. 27 after allowing a run and six hits over 7 1/3 innings of Cleveland’s 2-1 win over the Birds. He improved to 4-0 this season and received support from Yonder Alonso’s two-run homer in the second inning.

— The White Sox’s seven-game losing streak is over after Jose Abreu went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers and three RBIs in a 10-4 rout of the Mariners. Yoan Moncada was a single shy of the cycle, starting with a leadoff triple while Chicago was becoming the first team since September 2014 to open a game with seven straight hits.

— Marcus Semien led off the ninth with a tiebreaking homer to spark the Athletics’ six-run rally in a 9-4 victory at Texas. Jake Smolinski supplied a two-run triple and Khris Davis had a two-run double in Oakland’s seventh win in eight games.

— Mac Williamson smacked a two-run homer and Chris Stratton worked into the seventh inning as the Giants topped the Nationals, 4-2. Stratton fanned five while holding Washington to two runs and four hits over 6 2/3s.

— Walker Buehler tossed five shutout innings in his first big league start and Cody Bellinger’s sacrifice fly in the eighth pushed the Dodgers past the Marlins, 2-1. Buehler yielded four hits and three walks while striking out five after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

— The Reds won for just the fourth time in 22 games as Scott Schebler went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-4 rout of the Braves. Scooter Gennett and Adam Duvall drove in two runs apiece to back Sal Romano, who yielding one earned run and four hits in six innings.