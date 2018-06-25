Around the Majors: Marlins take series from Rockies; Reds & Indians win seventh straight

Derek Dietrich was hoping for a chance at history but settled for a win in a torrid month for the Miami outfielder.

He homered for the third straight game, leading Miami over the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Sunday.

Dietrich doubled, homered and singled in his first three at-bats but managed just a single in his last two trips to the plate before leaving in the seventh inning. He tied a career high with four hits. He would have been the first Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle.

“(John) Silverman, our longtime clubhouse manager, said, ‘No one’s ever hit for the cycle so if you would have hit it they would have brought you back for the all-anniversary,'” Dietrich said. “That would have been cool. There’s always tomorrow.”

Drew Rucinski got the win in relief of starter Caleb Smith, who exited in the second inning with left shoulder tightness.

Smith said he felt tightness on his second pitch to Tom Murphy to start the inning. He struck out Murphy on four pitches but after one pitch to Gerardo Parra, manager Don Mattingly and trainers immediately went to the mound. After a brief conversation, Smith left and Rucinski came on.

Mattingly said after the game Smith will go on the disabled list and will have an MRI done Monday.

“It’s super disappointing,” Smith said. “The DL is the last place I want to be. I want to go out there every fifth day and help my team out.”

Rucinski (2-1) allowed three runs in 2 2-3 innings but got the win, and Kyle Barraclough earned his seventh save.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 31 minutes by a strong storm that dropped heavy rain and hail on Coors Field.

German Marquez (5-8) didn’t last long, either. He was tagged for six runs – five earned – in 3 1-3 innings. Miami’s first five batters reached against him during a three-run first inning.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the bottom half, his 18th, to make it 3-2. Arenado finished the 4-3 homestand with five home runs in the final six games. Colorado is 15-22 at Coors Field.

“Winning a homestand or not, we’ve got win series,” Arenado said. “Homestand doesn’t mean nothing until we win the series. It has been frustrating lately.”

Parra also homered for Colorado.

Dietrich, who hit .438 on the nine-game road trip and is hitting .410 in June, led off the second with a home run, his 11th. He added an RBI single in a two-run seventh to give the Marlins a three-run cushion but was replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the inning.

“Trying to win a game. At the end of the day our best defense is on the field,” Mattingly said. “You hate taking guys out. If it’s a one-run game probably couldn’t do it but I didn’t have any sense of Marlin history.”

Dietrich, who also had four hits at St. Louis on June 6, has one triple this season.

“This park has the most cycles in baseball,” Dietrich said. “I don’t think you can force a triple so I was just trying to have a couple of more good at-bats.”

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-3, 4.89) will start Monday against Arizona while the appeal of his suspension is still pending. Straily was given a five-game suspension by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at San Francisco catcher Buster Posey on Tuesday night

Rockies: RHP Chad (5-1, 5.23) opens a three-game series in San Francisco on Tuesday night. He has a 6.00 ERA in two starts against the Giants this season.

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

–The Boston Red Sox have regained a virtual piece of first place in the AL East following Chris Sale’s brilliant performance in a 5-0 shutout of the Mariners.

Sale struck out 13 while limiting Seattle to four hits and a walk over seven innings. He fanned 10 of the first 16 batters he faced and ended his start by whiffing Mike Zunino on a 100-mph fastball.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer as the Red Sox took the rubber match of the three-game set to catch the Yankees in the division race.

—The Yanks have their first three-game losing streak of the season after falling to the Rays, 7-6 on rookie Jake Bauers’ home run in the bottom of the 12th. The New York bullpen no-hit Tampa Bay for eight innings before Bauers completed the Rays’ three-game sweep.

Adeiny Hechevarria launched a solo homer and Jesus Sucre doubled home a pair.

The Yankees fell despite Giancarlo Stanton, who was 5-for-5 with a game-tying homer and two RBIs. Miguel Andujar smacked a three-run homer for New York.

— The Indians have a season-high, seven-game winning streak after homering four times in a 12-2 thrashing of the Tigers. Edwin Encarnacion launched a grand slam in the eighth inning after Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis went deep for Cleveland. The Indians outscored Detroit 26-3 in the three-game sweep and expanded their lead in the AL Central to eight games over the Tigers and Twins.

— Minnesota ended the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak as Jose Berrios struck out a career-best 12 in seven innings of a 2-0 shutout of Texas. Bobby Wilson and Robbie Grossman each singled in a run to back Berrios, who allowed just three hits to help the Twins stop a three-game skid. Losing pitcher Bartolo Colon allowed two runs and seven hits over seven frames.

— Yuli Gurriel belted a grand slam while the Astros exploded for eight runs in the second inning of their 15th win in 17 games, 11-3 over the Royals. Jose Altuve scored twice and had two RBIs as Houston dropped Kansas City to 3-18 this month. Gerrit Cole is 9-1 after fanning eight while pitching five innings of one-run ball, helping the Astros move 4 ½ games ahead of second-place Seattle in the AL West.

— Kendrys Morales clubbed a pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning to send the Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory over the Angels. The game-winning blast came off Hansel Robles, who was making his Los Angeles debut after being claimed off waivers from the Mets. Curtis Granderson, Aledmys Diaz and Travis Dunn also homered for Toronto, which split the four-game series after dropping the first two.

— The White Sox trounced the Athletics, 10-3 as Yoan Moncada smacked a three-run homer and had six RBIs. Daniel Palka and Yolmer Sanchez also connected for Chicago, which had dropped nine of 10.

— Justin Turner slammed the Dodgers’ seventh home run of the afternoon, a solo blast in the 11th inning to give Los Angeles its 12th consecutive win over the Mets, 8-7. Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez each homered twice for the Dodgers, who also received round-trippers from Max Muncy and Joc Pederson. New York forced extra innings on Kevin Plawecki’s three-run blast in the eighth before absorbing its sixth straight loss.

— The Diamondbacks kept their 2 ½-game lead over Los Angeles in the NL West by downing the Pirates, 3-0. Clay Buchholz retired his first 11 batters and worked five innings before leaving the game with tightness in his left side. David Peralta and John Ryan Murphy went deep in Arizona’s 12th victory in 16 games.

— Luke Weaver worked into the sixth inning and Jose Martinez belted a three-run homer as the Cardinals posted an 8-2 whipping of the Brewers. Weaver allowed a pair of first-inning runs but settled down to hold Milwaukee to five hits over 5 2/3s. The Brewers’ lead in the NL Central remains two games over Chicago, with the Redbirds 4 ½ games back.

— Pitcher Mike Lorenzen connected for a pinch-hit homer and the Reds won their seventh in a row by rallying past the Cubs, 8-6. Lorenzen’s blast came one day after hurler Anthony DeSclafani hit a grand slam against Chicago. Jesse Winker added a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh before Joey Votto doubled home the go-ahead run four batters later.

— Freddie Freeman’s two-run single put the Braves ahead for good and Dansby Swanson added a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth inning of Atlanta’s 7-3 win against the Orioles. Charlie Culberson added a two-run double as the Braves beat Baltimore for the first time in six years. Brandon McCarthy overcame home runs by pinch-hitter Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini to get the victory.

— The Nationals trailed 6-2 before scoring three times in the sixth and three more in the eighth to beat the Phillies, 8-6. Daniel Murphy delivered a go-ahead, two-run single and Michael A. Taylor went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as Washington salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Anthony Rendon homered for the Nats, who are three games behind the NL East-leading Braves and a half-game in back of the Phils.

— The Giants pulled out a 3-2 win over the Padres on Hunter Pence’s two-run double in the bottom of the 11th. Cory Spangenberg had put San Diego ahead in the top of the 11th with a single. Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez stuck out six and walked one over seven innings, allowing one run on four hits in his fifth major league start.