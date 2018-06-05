Around the Majors: Judge sets strikeout mark with eight; glance at division leaders

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the first player since at least 1920 with eight strikeouts in a doubleheader, including five punchouts in the nightcap as the Detroit Tigers beat New York 4-2 for a day-night split Monday.

Leonys Martin had two hits and scored twice for Detroit in the second game after New York took the opener 7-4 behind Luis Severino’s eight strong innings and a six-run fourth inning.

Judge struck out eight times in nine at-bats, a record for a doubleheader during the liveball era, according to STATS. Judge struck out in each of his five at-bats in the late game, including with a runner aboard in the bottom of the ninth.

The five strikeouts were a career high for Judge, who led the majors with 208 strikeouts while winning AL Rookie of the Year last season.

The doubleheader made up rainouts from April 14 and 15. Both teams wore No. 42 for the second game because they were making up their postponed Jackie Robinson Day showdown.

— One other AL game saw Mike Trout drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for one of his two RBIs and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-6. Justin Upton and Albert Pujols also had two RBIs and Jefry Marte hit a solo home run to help the Angels remain undefeated against the Royals this season.

— Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford opened a seven-run fourth inning with back-to-back home runs, and the San Francisco Giants got back to .500 on the season by beating the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3.

— Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4. Clayton Richard (4-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres, who have won six of seven and remain in last place in the NL West.

MLB STANDINGS

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Boston 41 19 .683 — — 7-3 W-2 20-8 21-11 New York 38 18 .679 1 — 7-3 L-1 22-9 16-9 Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 12 7½ 5-5 L-4 11-13 17-17 Toronto 26 33 .441 14½ 10 3-7 W-1 12-17 14-16 Baltimore 17 41 .293 23 18½ 2-8 L-7 10-18 7-23 Central Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Cleveland 30 28 .517 — — 6-4 L-3 18-11 12-17 Detroit 29 32 .475 2½ 8 7-3 W-1 20-14 9-18 Minnesota 25 30 .455 3½ 9 4-6 W-3 14-13 11-17 Kansas City 21 39 .350 10 15½ 4-6 L-2 10-21 11-18 Chicago 18 38 .321 11 16½ 3-7 W-1 10-19 8-19 West Division W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Seattle 37 22 .627 — — 8-2 W-4 20-12 17-10 Houston 37 24 .607 1 — 4-6 L-2 18-13 19-11 Los Angeles 33 28 .541 5 4 5-5 W-2 15-18 18-10 Oakland 31 29 .517 6½ 5½ 5-5 W-1 15-15 16-14 Texas 25 37 .403 13½ 12½ 5-5 L-1 11-19 14-18

___