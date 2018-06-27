Around the Majors: Bullpen lets Rockies down again; dead body found in ballpark beer cooler

Gorkys Hernandez is hitting for power, grinding through long at-bats and moving baserunners with timely bunts — and his teammates are taking notice.

Hernandez drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning after his earlier solo home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Tuesday night.

“We’re going to be talking about him for a while,” Giants starter Derek Holland said of Hernandez. “He’s been doing outstanding this year, he’s been a huge part of this team.”

Tom Murphy doubled to start the ninth for the Rockies on a hit that sliding Hernandez couldn’t secure in center field, and the ball kicked back toward the infield. San Francisco left third base uncovered, but despite base coach Stu Cole wildly gesturing, Murphy never looked up and stopped at second. DJ LeMahieu wound up grounding into a game-ending double play that was confirmed on replay.

“There’s a lot of chaos going on at that point. Rarely do you see that type of situation occur where you have three guys covering second base,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Pitcher, third baseman, first baseman end up going over there.”

Tony Watson (2-2) recorded the final out of the eighth before Sam Dyson closed out Colorado for his third save.

The Giants loaded the bases in the eighth against Adam Ottavino (3-1), whose scoreless streak ended at 15 innings with his first run allowed since May 8 at home against the Angels.

Andrew McCutchen had a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before the Rockies tied it at 2 on Ian Desmond’s two-out double in the eighth off Mark Melancon.

Austin Slater and pinch-hitter Hunter Pence had consecutive singles to start the seventh before advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Hernandez, who homered to tie it in the third. Rockies starter Chad Bettis intentionally walked Buster Posey to load the bases for McCutchen, and Ottavino relieved and gave up the go-ahead run. Slater just beat center fielder Gerardo Parra’s throw to the plate.

Bettis gave up two runs and six hits in a 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked four.

He had allowed five or more runs in his previous five starts but hadn’t lost, a streak that is tied for the longest in major league history with Rube Walberg from June 1-18, 1932. All of Bettis’ decisions have come away from Coors Field.

Desmond hit a one-out solo homer in the second to put Colorado ahead before Hernandez tied it.

Four of Hernandez’s 10 home runs have come against the Rockies. His previous career high was three, and he didn’t hit any last year.

“It feels great, last year having nothing (homers) to this year having 10,” he said.

Following the Giants’ first day off since June 7, Brandon Crawford had three hits and scored the deciding run on the walk by Hernandez after a one-out single and steal of second.

San Francisco improved to 6-2 on its current homestand.

“We’ve been playing better,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Hopefully we can build on this, and we’re going to have to.”

Holland matched his season high with eight strikeouts while pitching a season-long 6 2/3 innings. Looking to win back-to-back outings for the first time in 2018, the lefty settled for a no-decision. He allowed six hits, the one earned run and walked two.

Three intentional walks by Colorado pitchers were the team’s most since three on June 24, 2016, against Arizona.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-6, 3.55 ERA) makes his 10th road start out of 16 2018 outings and is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances against the Giants this year.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 3.20) makes his fifth start of 2018 needing one strikeout for No. 1,500 of his career — and playing in his 239th career game would become the fourth-fastest lefty to accomplish the feat in the live-ball era, according to STATS.

AROUND THE MAJORS

–The New York Yankees have hung onto their half-game lead in the AL East following wins by the Bombers and Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Hicks and Didi Gregorius each hit solo homers and Luis Severino picked up his major league-leading 12th win as the Yankees blanked the Phillies, 6-0 in Philadelphia. Hicks had two RBIs and Gleyber Torres added a two-run single while New York was reaching Jake Arrieta for six runs – three earned – over five innings.

Severino scattered six hits and struck out nine over seven innings to improve to 12-2 with a 2.10 ERA.

–The Red Sox kept pace by slamming four home runs and getting six strong innings from David Price in a 9-1 mauling of the Angels. J.D. Martinez slammed his 24th round-tripper and Mookie Betts reached the 20-homer mark to back Price, who was reached for one run and five hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo shot and four RBIs in the Bosox’s fourth win in five games.

— Kyle Seager drilled a solo homer and provided the go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ 3-2 victory at Baltimore. James Paxton improved to 7-2 by shaking off Danny Valencia’s solo homer, striking out 10 over seven frames. Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his AL-leading 29th save.

— Seattle remains 3 ½ games off the AL West lead after Charlie Morton struck out 13 over seven innings of the first-place Astros’ 7-0 shutout of the Blue Jays. Alex Bregman went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored to help Morton improve to 10-1. Houston led just 2-0 until Jake Marisnick launched a three-run blast in the eighth.

— Matt Carpenter hit a pair of solo homers and an RBI single in the Cardinals’ 11-2 thumping of the Indians. Jose Martinez clubbed a three-run blast and Kolten Wong added a two-run shot in support of Carlos Martinez, who struck out eight and allowed two runs over six innings. Corey Kluber was rocked for six runs in just 1 2/3 innings as the Indians saw their lead in the AL Central stay at 7 ½ games over Minnesota.

— The Twins were 8-4 losers to the White Sox as Yolmer Sanchez went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Avisail Garcia hit a solo homer and Leury Garcia had three hits in helping Chicago win for the third time in four games since an eight-game slide.

— Jed Lowrie smacked a solo homer and furnished the tiebreaking, RBI single in the ninth to lift the Athletics past the stumbling Tigers, 9-7. Detroit led 6-0 until Mark Canha and Jonathan Lucroy both doubled to drive in three runs. Chad Pinder homered as Oakland moved four games over .500 and handed the Tigers their seventh consecutive loss.

— Javier Baez was the hitting star in the Cubs’ 9-4 win over the Dodgers, going 4-for-5 with a grand slam and a solo shot. Baez capped Chicago’s six-run sixth with a bases-loaded blast after Los Angeles carried a 2-1 lead into the inning. The outcome keeps the Cubs 2 ½ games behind the NL East-leading Brewers and puts the Dodgers 2 ½ behind Arizona in the NL West race.

— The Brewers used homers by Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun to beat the Royals, 5-1. Yelich and Braun belted two-run shots in support of Freddy Peralta, who tossed one-hit ball while fanning 10 over seven scoreless innings. The Royals have dropped 19 of 23 this month.

— John Ryan Murphy doubled home a pair and had three RBIs as the Diamondbacks knocked off the Marlins, 5-3. Jake Lamb and David Peralta poked RBI doubles in the third inning to put Arizona ahead to stay. Zack Godley allowed two runs over five innings of his ninth win.

— Atlanta’s 5-3 loss to the Reds keeps the Braves atop the NL East by 3 1/2 games over the Phillies. Matt Harvey had his best outing since joining the Reds, yielding just one run and six hits over 6 2/3s to drop his ERA to 5.28. Jesse Winker was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in Cincinnati’s eighth victory in nine games.

— The Nationals followed their two-hit performance on Monday by collecting just three hits in a 1-0 loss to the Rays. Nathan Eovaldi no-hit Washington until Bryce Harper doubled with two out in the sixth. Max Scherzer has his first three-game losing streak in nearly three years despite yielding one run and four hits over seven innings.

— The Mets ended a seven-game losing streak by beating the Pirates, 4-3 on Wilmer Flores’ walk-off single in the 10th inning. Flores also delivered a two-run single to put New York ahead in the first inning, but the Mets needed Michael Conforto’s seventh-inning blast to force extra innings.

— The Padres put together a three-run eighth to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win at Texas. Wil Meyers and Hunter Renfroe sandwiched RBI doubles around a sacrifice fly by Christian Villanueva. Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos homered for the Rangers, who lost for only the second time in 10 games.

Dead Body Found in Ballpark Beer Cooler

The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park.

The body was found Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a “call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park” before the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O’Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.