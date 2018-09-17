Army Sergeant To Be Buried In Nebraska After 70 Years

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A soldier who died nearly 70 years ago while a prisoner of war in North Korea will be laid to rest in Nebraska, providing closure to a son who never got to know him.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Army Master Sgt. Leonard Chinn will be laid to rest during a funeral Wednesday in Silver Creek.

Chinn was reportedly captured in 1950 while fighting Chinese attacks in North Korea and held at prisoner camps before dying at a North Korean complex in 1951.

His son, Rodney Chinn, was 3 years old when his father disappeared. He was recently notified that his father’s remains had been identified through DNA and anthropological testing by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

He says he doesn’t have much memory of his father but is relieved to finally get closure.