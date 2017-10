Graveside services for Arline Miller, 89 of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, October 5th, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Mrs. Miller passed away on September 28, 2017 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Arline was born on September 24, 1928 in Chadron, Nebraska.

Survivors include her son, Bob Miller.

Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron is in charge of arrangements.