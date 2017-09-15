Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Area Volleyball Scores-Sept. 14

Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Alliance def. Sidney, 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 26-24

Amherst def. Alma, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Archbishop Bergan def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17

Bennington def. Blair, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Boys Town def. Conestoga, 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20

Centura def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10

Columbus Scotus def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-18, 18-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12

Creek Valley def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 25-9, 25-19, 25-19

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 15-4

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-23, 25-9

Fairbury def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7

Fort Calhoun def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-20, 25-7

Fremont def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22

Fullerton def. Twin River, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14

Giltner def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-20, 28-26

Grand Island Northwest def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12

Heartland def. Cross County, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 29-27

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12

Hyannis def. Mullen, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 28-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18

Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-13, 27-25, 25-18

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-16, 28-26

Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15

O’Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-8

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 18-25, 25-10, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16

Ord def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22

Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Ponca def. Homer, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17

Ralston def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 30-28, 25-8

Randolph def. Wausa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

South Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Wahoo def. Yutan, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 3-0

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12

Axtell Triangular

Axtell def. Elwood, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-13

Elwood def. Loomis, 25-18, 25-16

Bertrand Triangular

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-14

Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-10, 16-25, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-9

Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 8-25, 25-13, 25-23

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-13, 25-18

Stanton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-15, 25-10

Boyd County Triangular

Burke/South Central, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-21, 25-15

Burke/South Central, S.D. def. Stuart, 25-8, 25-18

Burwell Triangular

Central Valley def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14

Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-12, 25-20

Centennial Triangular

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-13, 25-10

Shelby/Rising City def. Centennial, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Shelby/Rising City def. Sutton, 25-9, 25-13

Clarkson/Leigh Triangular

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-9, 25-22

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview Triangular

Aurora def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-9

Aurora def. Central City, 25-23, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-22, 25-18

Dundy County-Stratton Triangular

Dundy County-Stratton def. Goodland, Kan., 25-16, 25-10

Dundy County-Stratton def. Norton, Kan., 25-11, 15-25, 25-10

Falls City Triangular

Auburn def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-9

Auburn def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-8

Nebraska City def. Falls City, 25-11, 20-25, 26-24

Franklin Triangular

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-18

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16

Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-21

Milford Triangular

Malcolm def. David City, 25-15, 25-20

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-10

Milford def. David City, 2-1

MUDECAS Tournament
Class B
Fifth Place

Southern def. Johnson County Central, 2-1

Championship

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-19

Class A
Fifth Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 25-21

Third Place

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-7, 25-21

Championship

Johnson-Brock def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-21

Omaha Benson Triangular

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-13

Omaha Northwest def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-13

Overton Triangular

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-22

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-3

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12

Paxton Triangular

Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-11, 25-11

Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 25-9

South Platte def. Paxton, 25-17, 25-20

