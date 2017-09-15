Area Volleyball Scores-Sept. 14

Allen def. Emerson-Hubbard, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
Alliance def. Sidney, 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 26-24
Amherst def. Alma, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23
Anselmo-Merna def. Spalding Academy, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16
Archbishop Bergan def. Douglas County West, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-19, 25-12, 25-17
Bennington def. Blair, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Boys Town def. Conestoga, 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20
Centura def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10
Columbus Scotus def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-18, 18-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-12
Creek Valley def. Sedgwick County, Colo., 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Adams Central, 25-9, 25-19, 25-19
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 15-4
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-11, 25-23, 25-9
Fairbury def. Crete, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Fillmore Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-11, 25-7
Fort Calhoun def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-20, 25-7
Fremont def. South Sioux City, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22
Fullerton def. Twin River, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10
Garden County def. Morrill, 25-20, 25-20, 25-14
Giltner def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-20, 28-26
Grand Island Northwest def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12
Heartland def. Cross County, 14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 29-27
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12
Hyannis def. Mullen, 19-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 28-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
Lawrence-Nelson def. Shelton, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-13, 27-25, 25-18
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-19, 25-16, 28-26
Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10
North Central def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
O’Neill def. Guardian Angels, 25-20, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18
Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-8
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Mercy, 25-15, 18-25, 25-10, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16
Ord def. West Holt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-22
Pierce def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Ponca def. Homer, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17
Ralston def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 30-28, 25-8
Randolph def. Wausa, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
South Loup def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Wahoo def. Yutan, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Stapleton, 3-0
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12
|Axtell Triangular
Axtell def. Elwood, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-13
Elwood def. Loomis, 25-18, 25-16
|Bertrand Triangular
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-21, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Bertrand, 25-10, 16-25, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-18, 25-9
|Boone Central/Newman Grove Triangular
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 8-25, 25-13, 25-23
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-13, 25-18
Stanton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-15, 25-10
|Boyd County Triangular
Burke/South Central, S.D. def. Boyd County, 25-21, 25-15
Burke/South Central, S.D. def. Stuart, 25-8, 25-18
|Burwell Triangular
Central Valley def. Burwell, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14
Nebraska Christian def. Burwell, 25-12, 25-20
|Centennial Triangular
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-13, 25-10
Shelby/Rising City def. Centennial, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Shelby/Rising City def. Sutton, 25-9, 25-13
|Clarkson/Leigh Triangular
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains Community, 25-9, 25-22
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-18
|Columbus Lakeview Triangular
Aurora def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-9
Aurora def. Central City, 25-23, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-22, 25-18
|Dundy County-Stratton Triangular
Dundy County-Stratton def. Goodland, Kan., 25-16, 25-10
Dundy County-Stratton def. Norton, Kan., 25-11, 15-25, 25-10
|Falls City Triangular
Auburn def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-9
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-8
Nebraska City def. Falls City, 25-11, 20-25, 26-24
|Franklin Triangular
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-18
Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-18, 25-16
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-17, 25-21
|Milford Triangular
Malcolm def. David City, 25-15, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-10
Milford def. David City, 2-1
|MUDECAS Tournament
|Class B
|Fifth Place
Southern def. Johnson County Central, 2-1
|Championship
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-19
|Class A
|Fifth Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 25-21
|Third Place
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-7, 25-21
|Championship
Johnson-Brock def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-21
|Omaha Benson Triangular
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-13
Omaha Northwest def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-15, 25-13
|Overton Triangular
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-18, 25-22
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-20, 25-3
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12
|Paxton Triangular
Perkins County def. Paxton, 25-11, 25-11
Perkins County def. South Platte, 25-18, 25-9
South Platte def. Paxton, 25-17, 25-20
Leave a Reply