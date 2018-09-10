Area Businesses Make Big Donations To Pillars For the Park, 385 Cruise Fundraiser Coming Up

According to Pillars for the Park Chairman, Tami Cox Swearingen, Dave’s Pharmacy in Alliance and Hemingford is the first local business to sponsor a “pillar” for Pillars for the Park. Along with Dave’s Pharmacy donating $1,000, Charter Communications donated. Swearingen tells Panhandle Post they have currently raised $42,000. They will receive a $250,000 donor match from an unidentified person if the Committee raises that same amount by July 1, 2019.

Swearingen is also reminding citizens that the 385 Cruise Fundraiser is coming up this Saturday, September 15th. You can drive a classic car, or any vehicle to help raise money for the committee. Registration is at 9am at Central Park in Alliance. For more information about the Cruise, and Pillars visit “Alliance Pillars for the Park” group of facebook.