ARC Dancing With The Stars A Hit (Photo Gallery)

On Saturday night the Alliance Recreation Center held its first fundraiser, “Dancing With The Stars,” which sold out Newberry’s event hall. The dance teams consisted of: Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn and Riki Hunter, who won the audience vote and trophy; Dr. Tom and Stephanie Furman; Dave “Dancing Machine” Pearse and Toni Girard; Chris Mills and Amanda Mittan; and Dan Newhoff and ARC director Mara Anderson.

The night was capped off with local music from Mojo (Shon Townsend, Jolana and John Varga, John Breen (Brian Pfeiffer appeared in Breen’s absence). The event earned a total of $20,100 with $2735.26 in dancer votes for the ARC, with proceeds to be used toward operating expenses that enable the Alliance Recreation Center to maintain focus on providing quality and affordable memberships, and family programming in the Alliance community. The event’s sponsors were Box Butte General Hospital, Perrin, Parker Hannifin, and Allo Communications. You can see the introduction to the event, and the Furmans’ dance, on the KCOW Radio Facebook page.