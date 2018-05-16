Panhandle Post

APS Presents Service Awards And Honors Retiree’s

As the School year comes to a close, Alliance Public Schools took time to honor 41, Teachers, Coaches, Classified Staff and Volunteers for their years of service to the School District and Students.  Presented with  5 Year Service Awards:  Katie Bloyd,  Kathy Brock,  Traci Hadden,  Erica Haskell,  Jessica Johnson,  Bridget Johnston,  Eric Oestman, and Troy Unzicker.

10 Year Service Awards:  Anita James,  Shannon Kinsella,  Christina Kloch,  Julie Kunzman,  Jenny Lanik,  Amanda Pruneda,  Tara Quick,  Roger Trennepohl and Denise Watson.

15 Year Service Awards:  Natalie Adam.

20 Year Service Awards:  Lorie Benzel,  Candice Gibson,  Ross Herstedt,  Kevin Horn,  Heidi Manion and Teresa Schoeneman.

25 year Service Awards: Steve Folchert,  Brenda Mills,  Candace Wells,  Rick Wickham

30 year Service Awards:  Teresa Hiatt,  Roberta Rudden and Lori Walla.

35 Year Service Awards: Duane Dobson.

The School District also honored 7 staff members who are retiring at the end of the School Year.   Patty Colwell, Susan Cummings,  Linda Shellabarger,  Roger Shellabarger,  Lori Walla,  Judy Wyman and Rick Wickham.

L-R: Lori Walla, Roger Shellabarger, Linda Shellabarger, Susan Cummings, Patty Colwell, Judy Wyman.  Not pictured, Rick Wickham.

