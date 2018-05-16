APS Presents Service Awards And Honors Retiree’s

As the School year comes to a close, Alliance Public Schools took time to honor 41, Teachers, Coaches, Classified Staff and Volunteers for their years of service to the School District and Students. Presented with 5 Year Service Awards: Katie Bloyd, Kathy Brock, Traci Hadden, Erica Haskell, Jessica Johnson, Bridget Johnston, Eric Oestman, and Troy Unzicker.

10 Year Service Awards: Anita James, Shannon Kinsella, Christina Kloch, Julie Kunzman, Jenny Lanik, Amanda Pruneda, Tara Quick, Roger Trennepohl and Denise Watson.

15 Year Service Awards: Natalie Adam.

20 Year Service Awards: Lorie Benzel, Candice Gibson, Ross Herstedt, Kevin Horn, Heidi Manion and Teresa Schoeneman.

25 year Service Awards: Steve Folchert, Brenda Mills, Candace Wells, Rick Wickham

30 year Service Awards: Teresa Hiatt, Roberta Rudden and Lori Walla.

35 Year Service Awards: Duane Dobson.

The School District also honored 7 staff members who are retiring at the end of the School Year. Patty Colwell, Susan Cummings, Linda Shellabarger, Roger Shellabarger, Lori Walla, Judy Wyman and Rick Wickham.

L-R: Lori Walla, Roger Shellabarger, Linda Shellabarger, Susan Cummings, Patty Colwell, Judy Wyman. Not pictured, Rick Wickham.