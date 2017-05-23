APS Board Of Education To Hold Special Meeting

The Alliance Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss and take action on the Energy Services Contract with Ameresco and the Track Project. The meeting will be Thursday, May 25, 7 pm, at the Board of Education Meeting Room. The meeting agenda is posted below.

Alliance Public Schools

Board of Education

Special Meeting 7:00 P.M. May 25, 2017

Alliance Board of Education Room

I. Opening

1. Call To Order, Call Attention to Open Meetings Law

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Excuse Absent Board Members

5. Approval of Agenda

II. Public Comments on Agenda Items

III. Action Items

1. Consider, discuss, and take all necessary action to approve Energy Services Contract with Ameresco.

IV. Discussion Items

1. Track project

V. Next Regular Meeting: June 5, 2017

VI. Adjourn

BY: ALLIANCE PUBLIC SCHOOLS