APS Board Of Education Regular Meeting May 21 (Audio Report)

Several action items were discussed and approved at Monday nights regular meeting of the Alliance Public Schools Board of Education.

Board Member Karen Trussell gave special thanks to Grandview Elementary PE Teacher Casey Mracek , who took several students to a fun run on her own time. High School Activities Administrator, Anita James congratulated the Alliance Boys 4 x 400 meter relay team, who won a 7th place medal at the State Track and Field Championships, and all the students who received Academic All State Honors.

The Board took action on several staff resignations. Middle School Custodian Rick Wickham has retired. Nic Myers has resigned as Freshman Head Football Coach, Linda Coupons as a Para Educator and Jerrold Heide as High School Instrumental Music Instructor. The Board elected to act on each resignation individually and accepted the resignations of Mr. Wickham, Mr. Myers and Mrs. Coupons, but declined the resignation of Mr Heide. Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker said the reason for taking that action was to make sure people are aware of how difficult it is to fill positions this late in the school year. Mr. Heide has accepted a position at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. Since he will be leaving Nebraska and moving up to teaching at the College level, he is allowed to break his local contract. Dr. Unzicker says the District will begin searching for replacements right away. The Board also approved the Administrative hiring recommendations, Classified Staff, Extra Duty and Certified summer school contracts. Dr. Unzicker said there are still several certified and classified staff positions open that he hopes to fill soon.

The Board also approved updates on the fire alarm and fire sprinkler systems. Accepted a bid from Morford’s Decorating Center for 5 rooms to be re-carpeted and approved a 2 year cooperative agreement with Hyannis Schools for Cross Country athletes.

The next regular meeting will be June 4, 2018. Click the link below for an audio re-cap from Monday’s meeting.