APS Board Of Education Regular Meeting-March 5

The Alliance Public Schools Board of Education heard a variety of Agenda items at their regular meeting March 5. Grandview Principal Steve Folchert and Librarian Julie Kunzman presented the Pride in Excellence report. As part of the Nebraska 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration, Grandview students worked together in teams to present the “ABC’s of Nebraska”. The students gathered all their own photos and put together slide presentations, that were shown to the Board and patrons attending the meeting. 3 student teams presented their projects, Jarron Santos, whose partner Saje was unable to attend. Hallie Schneider and Layla Gosnell and Emily McCune and Anthony Huber. The subjects ranged from Agriculture, Carhenge, Husker Sports, Kool-Aid, The Oregon Trail, Tornados to the Henry Doorly Zoo. The Students received a nice round of applause for their efforts.

The Board took action on several staff resignations. Roger and Linda Shellabarger are retiring at the end of this school year, after more that 32 years teaching at Alliance Middle School. The Board gave special thanks to Roger and Linda for their many years of service to the school district. The Board also accepted the resignations of Toree Ogden as Freshman Girls Volleyball Coach and Kurt Zadina as Head Girls Basketball Coach.

The Board was expected to take action to approve the contractor selection for the track project. Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker reported 2 bids were opened on March 1. The low bid was received from Reichert Construction of Scottsbluff for $808,997.50 for demolition of the current track and replacement with a post-tension base track at Bulldog Stadium. The Board was presented a resolution to approve Reichert as the contractor and allow the Board President, other board members and School Administration to negotiate and prepare a contract to bring back to the Board for approval. Before a vote was taken, Jake, Terry and Mike Peltz, representing Peltz Companies of Alliance raised several questions regarding what they termed as a “responsive bidder” and an “un-responsive” bidder. Jake Peltz stated as a responsive bidder, Peltz Companies submitted their bid with all the qualifications specified in the bid application for post tension, surface and surface installer and Reichert did not. He stated Reichert’s bid did not include a post tension price. Jake Peltz also stated that the bid application specifically said that if any part of the bid was filled out incorrectly, the bid should be rejected by the selection committee and in the opinion of Peltz Companies the Reichert bid was an unresponsive bid. Terry Peltz then asked the Board if they had considered if the bids and specifically Reichert’s bid was responsive. Dr. Unzicker shared that this has been discussed with the schools attorney and there is a a section in the application that allows the District the opportunity to wavier anything. Dr. Unzicker said the bid was for the project specified, so he was uncertain why there is discussion on the project not being post tension concrete. Dr. Unzicker stated the bid sheets were both filled out the same as far as certification and base bid and have been through the schools attorney and engineer. Mike Peltz then added there had been a lot of discussion with the post tension contractors about the requirements and that they had done the work and said Reichert had contacted Peltz Companies regarding the concrete but did not have a post tension contractor to do the work. Mike Peltz said there should be no comparison if one contractor submits a bid, with a certified post tension contractor and the other does not. He said… “We have a post tension contractor to do the specified work”. Terry Peltz added “why do you write specifications?…. to get responsive bidders” Dr. Unzicker said the bid sheet says the contractor is duly licensed for the type of work proposed in the State of Nebraska. Board member Terry Curtis then asked if the bidding process required Peltz Companies to list their subs? They answered Yes, with their qualifications.

After some discussion, the Board motioned to table the matter and set a special meeting to find out if there had been irregularities in the bid. The Board will have a special meeting Thursday, March 8, at 7 pm, to continue discussion.

The Board then spent the remainder of the meeting discussing high priority facility options. Dr. Unzicker said there are 3 main projects…The boiler at Grandview Elementary. The HVAC at the High School Gym and the High School sprinkler system. Jack Baker of Baker and Associates and Jeremy Klima of Specialized Engineering Solutions were on hand to discuss options. All parties agreed the Grandview heating and cooling was the top priority.

Jeremy Klima spoke at length regarding the nearly 60 year old boiler system at Grandview. he stated it is a heating only , 2 pipe, system and currently the piping is only working at about 50% capacity at best and could fail and need to be replaced as soon as next school year. He offered 3 different options which would offer both heating and cooling. the Board will consider all the options and continue to study this issue.

Regarding the the High School Gym…Mr. Klima offered 2 options…replacing the current unit with a similar heating only unit or replacing with a heating and cooling unit. Both options would have better controls to regulate the heating and cooling. The Board will continue to study these options as well.