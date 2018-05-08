APS Board Of Education Approves Coaching Assignments (With Audio)

At Monday night’s regular meeting, the Alliance Public School’s Board of Education took action on a number of items including approval of several Coaching assignments. Due to the lack of experienced applicants and teacher hires with coaching experience, several Administrators will also assume coaching positions. The Board approved Dr. Troy Unzicker as Head Girls Basketball Coach. Nic Myers as Head Wrestling Coach. Matt Whitney as Head Boys Golf Coach and Sandi Blankenship as Head Boys Tennis Coach. Brandt Banzhaf, 9th Grade Head Girls Basketball Coach. High School Principal George Clear as Head 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach and Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach. High School Assistant Principal Eric Oestman as head 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach. Middle School Principal Troy Mach as 7th Grade Football Assistant Coach. Michael Garcia, Middle School Activities Director. Jesse Clarke Varsity Assistant Football Coach. Brianna Hascall , Middle School Track Assistant Coach. Casey Mracek, 7th Grade Girls Head Basketball Coach.

Other Action Items included the discovery of vintage school desks in the boiler room at Grandview School. Dr. Unzicker said about 7 or 8 desks were found, some in better shape than others, and asked the Board for direction on what to do with them. Knight Museum Director Becky Thomas was on hand and said she would love to have a couple of the desks to display in the country school exhibit at the Museum. The Board was happy to donate 2 or 3 desks to the museum and the rest will be given to the APS Foundation to be used for fundraising. Becky Thomas estimated the value of the antique desks at $100 each.

Click on the audio link below for a full recap of Monday night’s meeting.